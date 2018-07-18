אנה היא האישה שעל פיה ישק דבר בכל החלטה משמעותית בעולם האופנה. היא קובעת אילו מפורסמים יקבלו שער במגזין ואילו ישארו מחוץ לסצנה, בתקווה שביום מן הימים היא תקום בבוקר ותחליט לשנות את המצב. אנה נולדה ב-03.11.1949. הזיקה החזקה שבה לאופנה פעמה בה עוד בהיותה נערה. אביה, צ'ארלס וינטור שהיה אמון על עריכת העיתון האנגלי "Evening Standard" זיהה את הפוטנציאל ונהג להיוועץ בה מפעם לפעם כיצד לעצב את עטיפות העיתון באופן שימשכו את עיני בני הנוער של שנות השישים בלונדון ובאילו דרכים עליו לנקוט על מנת להגדיל את המכירות ממנו. בגיל 15 סידר לה את עבודתה הראשונה בתחום האופנה, בבוטיק Biba. לאחר שפרשה מלימודי התיכון בגיל 16 (תודו שזה מפתיע במיוחד כשמדובר באנה וינטור, האישה שמהווה דוגמא חיה למושג "ממלכתיות") ומוכיחה כי לכולנו יש סיכוי, היא פצחה בקריירה הענפה שלה ככתבת בכתבי העת ""New York ו-House & Garden"." בהמשך, בהמלצת הוריה, נרשמה ללימודי עיצוב אופנה אך גם מהם נשרה בתואנה כי: ״או שאתה יודע לעצב או שלא״, וזו הגדולה שלה: מודעות עצמית גבוהה, בשונה מחלק ניכר מ״מעצבות האופנה״ של ימינו אנו שעם בד שרכשו תמורת 10 ₪ למטר ואצו רצו לתופרת השכונתית שתהפוך להן אותו לעוד אחת מהשמלות הרנדומליות שאנו רואות ברחבי הרשת, ממהרות לתייג עצמן כ״מעצבות אופנה״. הביטו ולמדו! בהמשך עבדה בווג הבריטי ולאחר תקופה זכתה במשרה הנחשקת של עריכת ווג האמריקאי.
מסימני ההיכר של אנה:
1. פריזורה בסגנון בוב אותה אימצה כבר בגיל 14 ומעטרת את ראשה עד עצם היום הזה.
2. משקפי שמש שחורים המכסים את רוב פניה, אותם היא נוהגת להרכיב גם במקומות סגורים, נטולי שמש, בהסבר המשעשע כי אם היא יושבת לצפות בתצוגת אופנה ומגלה חוסר עניין במחזה, אף אחד מן הסובבים לא ישים ליבו לעניין.
3. רזון מעורר קנאה. חייבות לדעת איך מתקיימים שנים כה רבות ללא מזון.
4. סגנון לבוש מאופק ושמרני עד למאד.
5. ובעיקר: קשיחות וחיוך שמופיע לעיתים נדירות, אך אם תשאלו את ביתה, היא האישה הכי נעימה שיש ודואגת לצרכים של הסובבים אותה לפני שהיא דואגת לצרכיה שלה.
מעוררת השראה, כבר אמרנו?
ועכשיו, לאחר שסיימנו עם העובדות היבשות (להיום. עוד לא אמרנו את המילה האחרונה!) כי קצרה היריעה מלהכיל את כל התחנות בחייה של הגברת, בואו נשטוף את עינינו עם אאוטפיטים שלה, מעניינים לא פחות.
IA: When thinking about the Theresa May story why do you think the American Vogue reader is interested in that? Anna Wintour: I think theyre interested in women and going back to our 125th thats really what we decided to focus on throughout the year. Rather than just one issue, we thought we would just look at women in all different walks of life. Going back to Vogue having that sense of responsibility to reflect the time, that a woman is prime minister in Britain, which is our great ally, for the first time since Margaret Thatcher. We know that our readers are interested in politics, we know theyre interested in women, we know theyre interested in the world, so of course, she was a natural fit for us. (Source: BoF)
The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Arts annual gala benefit, or more commonly known as The Met Gala, is not just the most extravagant and exclusive fashion event of the year; its the work of Anna Wintour. While the biggest role on her resume may read editor-in-chief of Vogue, Wintour first host the Gala back in 1995. And later in 2014, after helping secure approximately $125 million USD for the institution, The Met named the wing after her, now known as the Anna Wintour Costume Center. So what does The Met Galas biggest fan and supporter wear? Well, its changed over the last 30 years. A lot. All the way to 1988, the year she took the helm at Vogue in the U.S. Firstly, Wintours looks always have a subtle nod to the theme but never quite boarder on costume-y; she has a penchant for statement, fuzzy accents; and when it comes to designers, theres one that usually weighs out all others. You won't be able to miss it. Annas Look at Met Gala 1988, theme-Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 18371877.
IA: Some of the policies that are being touted by the Trump administration especially the import tax are worrying for the fashion business. AW: I dont think we have clarity on that. He has said many things, but what can he actually achieve? There are a lot of checks and balances along the way. I think theres been a lot of noise and now is a time for assessment. IA: And then theres the complicated issue about how Vogue should cover Melania Trump. Vogue has for a very long time covered first ladies. Helen Taft was one of the first people featured in the magazine and Hillary Clinton was the first first lady to be on the cover. Is that a tradition that youll continue? AW: We always photograph or cover in some way the first ladies, so as Ive said before, I cant imagine that we wouldnt at some point cover the first lady, but weve got nothing planned right now. IA: Do you see that as part of the responsibility of Vogue, to cover someone who represents the current administration? AW: Yes and I think we have to respect the Office of the President of the United States of America and I think we also need to respect different points of view. It doesnt mean that we are necessarily agreeing with everything that they say, but a lot of the country does. (Source:BOF )