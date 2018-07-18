IA: When thinking about the Theresa May story why do you think the American Vogue reader is interested in that? Anna Wintour: I think theyre interested in women and going back to our 125th thats really what we decided to focus on throughout the year. Rather than just one issue, we thought we would just look at women in all different walks of life. Going back to Vogue having that sense of responsibility to reflect the time, that a woman is prime minister in Britain, which is our great ally, for the first time since Margaret Thatcher. We know that our readers are interested in politics, we know theyre interested in women, we know theyre interested in the world, so of course, she was a natural fit for us. (Source: BoF) #Annawintour #vogue #interview #fashion #issue #politics #nyc

A post shared by Anna Wintour (@wintourworld) on Jun 1, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT