הלכה יומית ב"כיכר השבת": אתר "כיכר השבת" מגיש מדי יום ביומו, פינת הלכה יומית בענייני דיומא מאת הראשון לציון והרב הראשי הגאון רבי יצחק יוסף.

פינת ההלכה היומית הינה מתוך שיעורו השבועי של הגר"י יוסף המועבר בשידור חי ב"כיכר השבת".

הבוקר בשיעור: כשרות מצות מכונה



מידי יום נחשפים לשיעור רבבות גולשי "כיכר השבת", בארץ ובעולם. המעוניינים להקדיש את אחד השיעורים לעילוי נשמת, רפואה שלימה, זיווג הגון, זרע של קיימא והצלחה, ניתן לפנות למייל: ads@kikar.co.il

Thousands of users of "Kikar Hashabat" website from all around the world are exposed to this shiiur. For thos who interested to dedicated l'iluy nishmat (עילוי נשמת) in memorial your loved, for health, shidduch (שידוך) , healthy and viable children (זרעא של קיימא) or success - contactt email: ads@kikar.co.il

Diariamente, decenas de miles de personas de Israel y del Mundo entero que visitan el sitio “Kikar Hashabat” tienen acceso a la clase del Rav. Quien esté interesado en dedicar una clase en memoria de un ser querido, para gozar de salud, riqueza, zivug, éxito o progenie, podrá conectarse con ads@kikar.co.il