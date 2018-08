The Double Gan archival reprisal of the House's signature emblemembellishes one side of the bag while the other portrays the feline head. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciPreFall18 #AlessandroMichele #GucciREBELLE Gucci/MLBP

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Jul 29, 2018 at 5:09am PDT