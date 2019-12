View this post on Instagram

I am not a fan of doing laundry however, I have created a way were it is not so labour intensive and boring. In our household all our clothes are hung up except for our underwear and socks. The underwear gets hung up to dry on a peg rack and folded into a draw. Everyone has a different coloured coat hanger so that it is easier to put away. I hang all our clothes on this clothes rack to dry and then hang them straight into the wardrobe when they are dry. Best of all I can hang the clothes while watching Netflix and I can do my washing no matter what the weather. . Do you enjoy washing or do you avoid it? . Please follow @raw_homemade for daily organising and low tox cleaning tips. If you already follow me thank you for your support. Also, have you checked out my stories?