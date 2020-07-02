View this post on Instagram

Interior designer @pvmlondon of @nicholashaslamltd is no stranger to mammoth feats, but when he was enlisted to transform a 25,000-square-foot Georgian-style mansion in the center of London, he knew he had his work cut out for him. Vergeylen, who possesses a vast knowledge of history's most iconic rooms, rose to the challenge, bringing a fresh, contemporary twist to the traditional space. "In a house so large, each room ought to spring from a profound inspiration, maintaining its own inner life," Vergeylen says. The @maisonladuree-inspired orangery includes a custom dining table, which features influences of midcentury French designer Serge Roche. The table is surrounded by Louis XVI-style chairs from a Paris flea market. A crystal-and-amethyst chandelier hangs below a skylight framed by a mirrored trellis. The mirror is Venetian, the candle stands are by @nicholashaslamltd, and the Roman shades are of a @sahco_official silk. Click the link in bio for the full tour, as featured in our March 2020 issue. Photography by @ricardolabougle; Produced by @cynthiaefrank.