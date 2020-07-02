אאא

המתכת הזהובה עשתה קאמבק וקשה שלא להבחין בכך. היא נמצאת כעת בכל מקום. אפילו בחנויות הכלבו והמרכולים תוכלו למצוא אקססוריז בעשרות שקלים בודדים המעוטרים בנגיעות של פז. הגוון העשיר הזה, שמשמש את עולם העיצוב בכל רחבי העולם מזה כמה מאות שנים ומקושר בדרך כלל למותרות והון רב, הפך כיום לדייר של קבע בכל בית שני, במלוא תפארתו והדרו.

קישוט חללים במתכות בכלל ובמיוחד בזהב הוא סופר עדכני וקל להוסיף טאץ' יוקרתי גם לבתים הדורשים שיפוץ, בעזרת אביזרי נוי מוזהבים, אך חשוב לדעת לעשות זאת נכון. השימוש בו בעיצוב פנים יכול להיות מסוכן אם הוא מוגזם. אבל במינון נכון הוא יכול לתת לחדרים מגע של מעמד ואלגנטיות. בנוסף, היתרון הבולט בצבע הזהב הוא יכולת ההשתלבות שלו בכל סגנון עיצוב: סקנדינבי, קלאסי, מודרני ואפילו כפרי.

אז אם אתם רוצים להדהים את האורחים שלכם, בחירה במנורות, אגרטלים, מסגרות לתמונות, רגלי כיסאות ואביזרי ריהוט אחרים מוזהבים לגמרי או בחלקם, יכולה להיות המפתח הנכון לשימוש בזהב, מבלי להשוויץ ולשוות למרחב מראה מתאמץ ומיושן, כזה שחלף מן האופנה לפני עשורים מספר.

אל תפחדו להעז: השתמשו בזהב בלי להפריז ותראו שזו תהיה הצלחה מובטחת. כדי לסבר את עיניכם, הנה כמה דוגמאות מבעלי בתים שהשכילו לעשות זאת נכון, באמבטיה, במטבח ובסלון:

Interior designer @pvmlondon of @nicholashaslamltd is no stranger to mammoth feats, but when he was enlisted to transform a 25,000-square-foot Georgian-style mansion in the center of London, he knew he had his work cut out for him. Vergeylen, who possesses a vast knowledge of history's most iconic rooms, rose to the challenge, bringing a fresh, contemporary twist to the traditional space. "In a house so large, each room ought to spring from a profound inspiration, maintaining its own inner life," Vergeylen says. The @maisonladuree-inspired orangery includes a custom dining table, which features influences of midcentury French designer Serge Roche. The table is surrounded by Louis XVI-style chairs from a Paris flea market. A crystal-and-amethyst chandelier hangs below a skylight framed by a mirrored trellis. The mirror is Venetian, the candle stands are by @nicholashaslamltd, and the Roman shades are of a @sahco_official silk. Click the link in bio for the full tour, as featured in our March 2020 issue. Photography by @ricardolabougle; Produced by @cynthiaefrank.

