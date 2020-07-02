|יעל קלצקין
|מאמרים של מחבר
המתכת הזהובה עשתה קאמבק וקשה שלא להבחין בכך. היא נמצאת כעת בכל מקום. אפילו בחנויות הכלבו והמרכולים תוכלו למצוא אקססוריז בעשרות שקלים בודדים המעוטרים בנגיעות של פז. הגוון העשיר הזה, שמשמש את עולם העיצוב בכל רחבי העולם מזה כמה מאות שנים ומקושר בדרך כלל למותרות והון רב, הפך כיום לדייר של קבע בכל בית שני, במלוא תפארתו והדרו.
קישוט חללים במתכות בכלל ובמיוחד בזהב הוא סופר עדכני וקל להוסיף טאץ' יוקרתי גם לבתים הדורשים שיפוץ, בעזרת אביזרי נוי מוזהבים, אך חשוב לדעת לעשות זאת נכון. השימוש בו בעיצוב פנים יכול להיות מסוכן אם הוא מוגזם. אבל במינון נכון הוא יכול לתת לחדרים מגע של מעמד ואלגנטיות. בנוסף, היתרון הבולט בצבע הזהב הוא יכולת ההשתלבות שלו בכל סגנון עיצוב: סקנדינבי, קלאסי, מודרני ואפילו כפרי.
אז אם אתם רוצים להדהים את האורחים שלכם, בחירה במנורות, אגרטלים, מסגרות לתמונות, רגלי כיסאות ואביזרי ריהוט אחרים מוזהבים לגמרי או בחלקם, יכולה להיות המפתח הנכון לשימוש בזהב, מבלי להשוויץ ולשוות למרחב מראה מתאמץ ומיושן, כזה שחלף מן האופנה לפני עשורים מספר.
אל תפחדו להעז: השתמשו בזהב בלי להפריז ותראו שזו תהיה הצלחה מובטחת. כדי לסבר את עיניכם, הנה כמה דוגמאות מבעלי בתים שהשכילו לעשות זאת נכון, באמבטיה, במטבח ובסלון:
View this post on Instagram
Interior designer @pvmlondon of @nicholashaslamltd is no stranger to mammoth feats, but when he was enlisted to transform a 25,000-square-foot Georgian-style mansion in the center of London, he knew he had his work cut out for him. Vergeylen, who possesses a vast knowledge of history's most iconic rooms, rose to the challenge, bringing a fresh, contemporary twist to the traditional space. "In a house so large, each room ought to spring from a profound inspiration, maintaining its own inner life," Vergeylen says. The @maisonladuree-inspired orangery includes a custom dining table, which features influences of midcentury French designer Serge Roche. The table is surrounded by Louis XVI-style chairs from a Paris flea market. A crystal-and-amethyst chandelier hangs below a skylight framed by a mirrored trellis. The mirror is Venetian, the candle stands are by @nicholashaslamltd, and the Roman shades are of a @sahco_official silk. Click the link in bio for the full tour, as featured in our March 2020 issue. Photography by @ricardolabougle; Produced by @cynthiaefrank.
View this post on Instagram
In the corner of this @jeanlouisdeniot-designed master bedroom, a custom sofa covered in a fabric by George Spencer Designs, an armchair by Andrew Martin in a Beacon Hill fabric, a cocktail table by Willy Daro, and a 1950s lamp by Marianna von Allesch bring the area to life, while a series of sculptures by Romain Sarrot hang on walls covered in a Harlequin fabric. Click the link in bio for the full tour, from the November 2015 issue. Photography: @simonuptonphotos
View this post on Instagram
For a Middle Eastern princess' first apartment, designer @jeanlouisdeniot conjured a fresh, fanciful, and feminine take on traditional elegance. In the moody master bathroom, the tub is by @jacobdelafon.officiel, the fittings are by @wtrwrks, the sconces are by @niermannweeks, and the @veere_grenney chair is covered in an Armani/Casa fabric. Click the link in bio for the full tour, from the ED Archive. Photography: @simonuptonphotos; Produced by @cynthiaefrank
View this post on Instagram
From soulful hues to sophisticated furnishings, ED A-Lister @emmajanepilkington didn't hold back when transforming this Fifth Avenue apartment for her mother and her husband. In the living room, the @alb_newyork sofa is in a @lamaisonpierrefrey silk velvet, the circa-1960 Jansen chair is from Thomas Gallery, and the brass tables are by Edouard de la Marque. The circa-1810 porphyry side table and @andreakoeppellighting fixture are from @geraldblandinc. A painting by @planeimage hangs above the rose-colored sofa. Click the link in bio for the full tour, as featured in our January/February 2020 issue. Photography by @simonuptonphotos; Produced by @cynthiaefrank
View this post on Instagram
Whether you observe her spaces as a whole or dissect them piece by piece, interior designer @lillybunnincs work has an elusive grandeur, punctuated by her beloved informal approach. So for a recent projecta family home on Manhattans Upper East Sideeach room flows into the next, while standing strong on their own. In a bathroom, the floors are covered in a geometric tile by @shellytilenyc, the wallpaper is by @schumacher1889, the mahogany toilet is by @wtrwrks and the sconces are by @urbanelectricco. Click the link in bio for the full tour. Photography: @emilygilbertphoto
View this post on Instagram
When it came time to move from Manhattan to Brooklyn with her family, an Atlantic Records executive relied on @elizabeth_roberts_architecture to make the transition. A personality-packed space was non-negotiable for the homeowner. One example? The powder room, complete with walls sheathed in the @hermes Jardin dOsier wallcovering from @dedarmilano, a vintage mirror from @1stdibs, and a custom Calacatta marble sink. Click the link in bio for a full tour of this Brooklyn townhome. Photography by @dustinaksland
View this post on Instagram
Washington, D.C.-based architect @carmelgreer had the unique experience of overseeing the construction of her family's new home, located directly next door from where they once lived. "I tried to create something that is timeless and will age well with us," says Greer, who has a passion for crafting homes with character and contrast. The vibrant living room features @benjaminmoore's Peach Blossom along with green seating from @anthropologie, cowhide Le Corbusier LC1 Chairs, and an Eames walnut stool. Click the link in bio for a full tour of this Washington, D.C. property. Photography by @stacyzaringoldberg
View this post on Instagramלקריאה ברצף0רוצה שהתגובות שלך יעלו אוטומטית? הירשם כעת ל"כיכר השבת"