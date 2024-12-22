מילים:

I can still see the headlights

Light up our driveway

snow covered bushes surrounding our lawn

the wood panel sides of that old station wagon

everyone shouting that Tatty is home

I ran to the door

And You lifted me up

Danced to the table

By the window set up

With all the menorahs

Waiting there for us

To sing

Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem

To me there is more than the light that they bring

They remind me of times you and I used to sing

When I was still just a kid

Wet boots and snow pants

gloves runny nose

ear muffs and hand-me-down

Big brothers clothes

Un-Velcro my little boots

stamp off the snow

Frying pan oil

And sufganiyot

You run to the door

And you lifted me up

Danced me to the table

By the window set up

With all the menorahs

Waiting there for us

To sing

Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem

To me there is more than the light that they bring

They remind me of times you and I used to sing

When I was still just a kid

Snow on the windowsill

Quiet apartment

I listen to all the cars passing below

I wish one of them was your old station wagon

It’s silly I know

It’s Been years since you’ve gone

I wish you were coming home

Lifting me up

Dance me to the table

By the window set up

With my one small menorah

Waiting here for us to sing

Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem

To me there is more than the light that they bring

They remind me of times you and I used to sing

When I was still just a kid

It feels like I’m still just a kid

תרגום:

אני עדיין רואה את האורות הקדמיים

מאירים את הכניסה שלנו

שיחים מכוסי שלג מקיפים את המדשאה

הדפנות העץ של אותה מכונית תחנה ישנה

כולם צועקים שאבא הגיע הביתה

רצתי לדלת

ואתה הרמת אותי

רקדנו אל השולחן

ליד החלון הערוך

עם כל החנוכיות

מחכות שם בשבילנו

לשיר

הנרות הללו קודש הם

בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים

הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר

כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד

מגפיים רטובים ומכנסי שלג

כפפות ואף נוזל

מחממי אוזניים ובגדים

של האח הגדול

פותח את הסקוץ' של המגפיים הקטנות

מנער את השלג

שמן במחבת

וסופגניות

אתה רץ לדלת

ואתה הרמת אותי

רקדת איתי אל השולחן

ליד החלון הערוך

עם כל החנוכיות

מחכות שם בשבילנו

לשיר

הנרות הללו קודש הם

בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים

הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר

כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד

שלג על אדן החלון

דירה שקטה

אני מקשיב לכל המכוניות שחולפות למטה

הלוואי שאחת מהן הייתה מכונית התחנה הישנה שלך

זה טיפשי, אני יודע

עברו שנים מאז שהלכת

הלוואי שהיית חוזר הביתה

מרים אותי

רוקד איתי אל השולחן

ליד החלון הערוך

עם החנוכייה הקטנה שלי

מחכה כאן שנשיר ביחד

הנרות הללו קודש הם

בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים

הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר

כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד

מרגיש כאילו אני עדיין רק ילד