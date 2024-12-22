מילים:
I can still see the headlights
Light up our driveway
snow covered bushes surrounding our lawn
the wood panel sides of that old station wagon
everyone shouting that Tatty is home
I ran to the door
And You lifted me up
Danced to the table
By the window set up
With all the menorahs
Waiting there for us
To sing
Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem
To me there is more than the light that they bring
They remind me of times you and I used to sing
When I was still just a kid
Wet boots and snow pants
gloves runny nose
ear muffs and hand-me-down
Big brothers clothes
Un-Velcro my little boots
stamp off the snow
Frying pan oil
And sufganiyot
You run to the door
And you lifted me up
Danced me to the table
By the window set up
With all the menorahs
Waiting there for us
To sing
Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem
To me there is more than the light that they bring
They remind me of times you and I used to sing
When I was still just a kid
Snow on the windowsill
Quiet apartment
I listen to all the cars passing below
I wish one of them was your old station wagon
It’s silly I know
It’s Been years since you’ve gone
I wish you were coming home
Lifting me up
Dance me to the table
By the window set up
With my one small menorah
Waiting here for us to sing
Haneiros Halalu Kodesh Hem
To me there is more than the light that they bring
They remind me of times you and I used to sing
When I was still just a kid
It feels like I’m still just a kid
תרגום:
אני עדיין רואה את האורות הקדמיים
מאירים את הכניסה שלנו
שיחים מכוסי שלג מקיפים את המדשאה
הדפנות העץ של אותה מכונית תחנה ישנה
כולם צועקים שאבא הגיע הביתה
רצתי לדלת
ואתה הרמת אותי
רקדנו אל השולחן
ליד החלון הערוך
עם כל החנוכיות
מחכות שם בשבילנו
לשיר
הנרות הללו קודש הם
בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים
הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר
כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד
מגפיים רטובים ומכנסי שלג
כפפות ואף נוזל
מחממי אוזניים ובגדים
של האח הגדול
פותח את הסקוץ' של המגפיים הקטנות
מנער את השלג
שמן במחבת
וסופגניות
אתה רץ לדלת
ואתה הרמת אותי
רקדת איתי אל השולחן
ליד החלון הערוך
עם כל החנוכיות
מחכות שם בשבילנו
לשיר
הנרות הללו קודש הם
בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים
הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר
כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד
שלג על אדן החלון
דירה שקטה
אני מקשיב לכל המכוניות שחולפות למטה
הלוואי שאחת מהן הייתה מכונית התחנה הישנה שלך
זה טיפשי, אני יודע
עברו שנים מאז שהלכת
הלוואי שהיית חוזר הביתה
מרים אותי
רוקד איתי אל השולחן
ליד החלון הערוך
עם החנוכייה הקטנה שלי
מחכה כאן שנשיר ביחד
הנרות הללו קודש הם
בשבילי יש יותר מהאור שהם מביאים
הם מזכירים לי זמנים שאתה ואני נהגנו לשיר
כשהייתי עדיין רק ילד
מרגיש כאילו אני עדיין רק ילד