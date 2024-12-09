מילים:

Look there up ahead-

it’s a pretty steep climb coming into view, round the bend-

There’s a curve you didn’t see coming

You could wonder how you’re gonna make it through,

Or let it bring out the greatness that’s in you.

Use your time, chap arein,

You’ve got goals to meet, great heights to seek,

You decide what defines, a hurdle or a winning streak , It’s not just hardship that you’ll overcome

inside of you a new reality’s begun

Chorus:

No there’s nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just pushes you forward

Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

No there’s nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just pushes you forward

Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

Post chorus:

If your invested in a mission

With an everlasting vision

Al kol neshima uneshima - Modim anachnu lach

Low 2:

Why let life, bring you down,

If it can lift you even higher

Why survive when you can thrive,

And let your story keep inspiring

The ones around you to view every test

As just another way in which we’re blessed

Chorus

And There is nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just you pushes you forward

Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

No There’s nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just pushes you forward Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

Bridge:

No there’s nothing holding you back,

When you can live and breathe the dreams you move toward

Fill those moments up to the max,

Keep putting in and bringing out

You're gonna get the message out

Chorus:

No There’s nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just pushes you forward Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

There is nothing holding you back,

When everything life brings just pushes you forward,

Call that challenge blocking your path,

An opportunity to go where no one’s been

Post chorus:

If your invested in a mission

With an everlasting vision

על כל נשימה ונשימה - אנחנו מודים לך