מילים:
Look there up ahead-
it’s a pretty steep climb coming into view, round the bend-
There’s a curve you didn’t see coming
You could wonder how you’re gonna make it through,
Or let it bring out the greatness that’s in you.
Use your time, chap arein,
You’ve got goals to meet, great heights to seek,
You decide what defines, a hurdle or a winning streak , It’s not just hardship that you’ll overcome
inside of you a new reality’s begun
Chorus:
No there’s nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just pushes you forward
Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
No there’s nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just pushes you forward
Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
Post chorus:
If your invested in a mission
With an everlasting vision
Al kol neshima uneshima - Modim anachnu lach
Low 2:
Why let life, bring you down,
If it can lift you even higher
Why survive when you can thrive,
And let your story keep inspiring
The ones around you to view every test
As just another way in which we’re blessed
Chorus
And There is nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just you pushes you forward
Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
No There’s nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just pushes you forward Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
Bridge:
No there’s nothing holding you back,
When you can live and breathe the dreams you move toward
Fill those moments up to the max,
Keep putting in and bringing out
You're gonna get the message out
Chorus:
No There’s nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just pushes you forward Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
There is nothing holding you back,
When everything life brings just pushes you forward,
Call that challenge blocking your path,
An opportunity to go where no one’s been
Post chorus:
If your invested in a mission
With an everlasting vision
על כל נשימה ונשימה - אנחנו מודים לך