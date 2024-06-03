כיכר השבת
אהרן הולדר בסינגל חדש: לא אתן לך להתאכזב"

הזמר והיוצר אהרן הולדר בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין - "I WONT LET YOU DOWN". העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של הגיטריסט עמית יצחק (סינגלים וקליפים)

הזמר והיוצר החב"די אהרן הולדר, בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין בעצמו -"I WONT LET YOU DOWN". העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של הגיטריסט הישראלי הנודע, עמית יצחק.

הולדר התפרסם כאשר הגיע למקום השני בתחרות השירה האמריקאית - "כוכב יהודי 2".

מילים:

How should I know

Where we go

When we all fall down

Who am I though

To pretend

That I have a plan

I will be

Thankful

For the life that I lead

I'm not sorry

For leaving

I'm not sorry

For living

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

Took a little bit of love for my heart

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

For me

Only G-d knows

Where we go

When we all fall down

There are times though

When we call

Together we can't fall

I will be

Thankful

For the life that I lead

I'm not sorry

For leaving

I'm not sorry

FOR LIVING

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

Took a little bit of love for my heart

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

For me

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

Took a little bit of love for my heart

I won't let you down

Took a little bit of time

For me

‎תודה על חיים

Thank you for life

