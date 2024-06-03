הזמר והיוצר החב"די אהרן הולדר, בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין בעצמו -"I WONT LET YOU DOWN". העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של הגיטריסט הישראלי הנודע, עמית יצחק.

הולדר התפרסם כאשר הגיע למקום השני בתחרות השירה האמריקאית - "כוכב יהודי 2". מילים: How should I know Where we go When we all fall down Who am I though To pretend That I have a plan I will be Thankful For the life that I lead I'm not sorry For leaving I'm not sorry For living I won't let you down Took a little bit of time Took a little bit of love for my heart I won't let you down Took a little bit of time For me Only G-d knows Where we go When we all fall down There are times though When we call Together we can't fall I will be Thankful For the life that I lead I'm not sorry For leaving I'm not sorry FOR LIVING I won't let you down Took a little bit of time Took a little bit of love for my heart I won't let you down Took a little bit of time For me I won't let you down Took a little bit of time Took a little bit of love for my heart I won't let you down Took a little bit of time For me ‎תודה על חיים Thank you for life