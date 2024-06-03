הזמר והיוצר החב"די אהרן הולדר, בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין בעצמו -"I WONT LET YOU DOWN". העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של הגיטריסט הישראלי הנודע, עמית יצחק.
הולדר התפרסם כאשר הגיע למקום השני בתחרות השירה האמריקאית - "כוכב יהודי 2".
מילים:
How should I know
Where we go
When we all fall down
Who am I though
To pretend
That I have a plan
I will be
Thankful
For the life that I lead
I'm not sorry
For leaving
I'm not sorry
For living
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
Took a little bit of love for my heart
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
For me
Only G-d knows
Where we go
When we all fall down
There are times though
When we call
Together we can't fall
I will be
Thankful
For the life that I lead
I'm not sorry
For leaving
I'm not sorry
FOR LIVING
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
Took a little bit of love for my heart
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
For me
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
Took a little bit of love for my heart
I won't let you down
Took a little bit of time
For me
תודה על חיים
Thank you for life