ניסים בלאק בקליפ חדש: "תמשיך הלאה"

עם פתיחת עונת המוזיקה, הזמר והראפר ניסים בלאק, חוזר עם קליפ חדש לסינגל האחרון שלו שכתב והלחין בעצמו - "תמשיך הלאה".

העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של בלאק יחד עם גיסו - יוסף בראון, שמלווה אותו כבר שנים ארוכות כמפיק המוזיקלי הראשי שלו.

מילים:

You're gonna have to face some fears

And you may have to cry some tears

And you may have to change some peers

all for you to do his will

You and me are not the same and I, admit I have some things in life That keep me wide awake at night, so I persist to keep the light

On so I can see if I, am really taking steps to my goals or if I need to fight More cause every time

I try I see every time that I'm active Pursuing and chasing a passion They all start betting against me And then I'm in need of reaction

So then I start throwing back at them

And then I start losing my traction\

But I never like being brought back here so now that I'm leaving them back here It's hard to get started, but I'm leaning on God cause he got me

And if they called then they would try to stop me But they can't cause I'm moving regardless

First things first, keep going, don't ever break

They can never keep you down

You just always let him go before you entrust him

He will never let you down

Never let you down

Never let you down

Never let you down

We done had some dreams that went Didn't have the time to spend Running fast to capture them Even turned our back on him

Said that we were only kids And we can only do it if He gave another life to live Not knowing this is why you here

But it's never too late to get started It only depends where your heart is

For sure you're durable younger

But now that you're older you're smarte

I know the feeling is awkward But don't think about it, just walk first Just know every day is an offer And you gotta really be on it

It's hard to get started But keep leaning on God, cause he got you

And if they call then they will try to stop you But they can't keep moving regardless

First things first, keep going, don't ever break They can never keep you down You just Always let him go before you entrust him He will never let you go, never let you down

Never let you down

You're gonna have to face some fears

And you may have to cry some tears

And you may have to change some peers

All for you to do his will.