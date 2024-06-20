'אוריה' בסינגל קליפ חדש: "תמיד פה"

הזמר והיוצר 'אוריה' מארה"ב אותו פגשנו לאחרונה בכמה שיתופי פעולה בין היתר עם הראפר המצליח ניסים בלאק, יוצא כעת בסינגל קליפ חדש אותו כתב והלחין בעצמו - "Always There". אוריה אחראי גם על ההפקה המוזיקלית בעצמו.

מילים:

Even when the road seems dark and there is nowhere to turn, I can always look up and see right there You might not be physical you’ve always been a miracle just like a doctor you give me urgent care.

BRIDGE: do what I love I don’t need a vacation Dozing off on my name, but its time to awaken It’s praying and it’s action not Just one a combination To get to you I’m singing.

CHORUS: OOOO Yeah, I just want you to see me OOOO GOD I’M PRAYING YOU NEVER LEAVE ME.

VERSE 2: You are my high when I feel low You’re my river that starts to flow You’re the light that illuminates the dark And I am the fire grew from just a spark They said I couldn’t so I did the opposite I made it happen. No, I didn’t make a wish. I pray to you that you help fill all my requests If God are stuck, and I am choosing to invest The things I say, I hope you listen loud and clear I’m here to stay not here to play. It won’t disappear. You know, I trust you through the darkness of the night With all the wrong in life, I know you’ll make it, right.

BRIDGE: do what I love I don’t need a vacation Dozing off on my name, but its time to awaken It’s praying and it’s action not Just one a combination To get to you I’m singing.

CHORUS: OOOO Yeah, I just want you to see me OOOO GOD I’M PRAYING YOU NEVER LEAVE ME.