קרדיטים:

מילים של הניגון - תהילים פרק קיח פסוק טז

לחן: אדמו״ר הצמח צדק

מילים של הראפ: Yo Mark Jean

עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית: נתנאל קהניאל

מילים:

ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל

ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל

איי אייי אייי אייי אייי…..

You made the heavens and earth

You made the seas and the trees

You made it all

Aint nobody else but you

You are the G-d thats above

You own it all

Yes I be praising you

Yes I be blessing you

Yes I be doing the most for you

Yes I be going up

Yes I be blessing up

Yes I be riding the coast to you

When I ride east to the west, huh

When I ride north to the south, uh

All of these people know you, huh

Cause I keep your name in my mouth, huh

When I’m riding through the inner city

With the black coupe and the windows tinted

I’m just riding headed to the minyan

I aint independent finna daven quickly, yeah

You give the Torah I get it, yeah

You got me handling business, yeah

You give me money I dish it, yeah

Dollar tzedakah I’m giving, yeah

You granted my wishes

And I aint on no big pimping

I’m bout family business

I’m bout all my Torah

I’m bout my Tehillim

You keep it the realest

Yeah

ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל

ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל