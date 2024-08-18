קרדיטים:
מילים של הניגון - תהילים פרק קיח פסוק טז
לחן: אדמו״ר הצמח צדק
מילים של הראפ: Yo Mark Jean
עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית: נתנאל קהניאל
מילים:
ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל
ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל
איי אייי אייי אייי אייי…..
You made the heavens and earth
You made the seas and the trees
You made it all
Aint nobody else but you
You are the G-d thats above
You own it all
Yes I be praising you
Yes I be blessing you
Yes I be doing the most for you
Yes I be going up
Yes I be blessing up
Yes I be riding the coast to you
When I ride east to the west, huh
When I ride north to the south, uh
All of these people know you, huh
Cause I keep your name in my mouth, huh
When I’m riding through the inner city
With the black coupe and the windows tinted
I’m just riding headed to the minyan
I aint independent finna daven quickly, yeah
You give the Torah I get it, yeah
You got me handling business, yeah
You give me money I dish it, yeah
Dollar tzedakah I’m giving, yeah
You granted my wishes
And I aint on no big pimping
I’m bout family business
I’m bout all my Torah
I’m bout my Tehillim
You keep it the realest
Yeah
ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל
ימין השם רוממה, ימין השם עושה חיל