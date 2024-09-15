מילים:

Woo woo

Yeah

They said I was at the mountain back

(back) When you had spoke all the words to them (words)

Back when you performed the exodus (yeah)

Back when you did all the miracles (yeah)

That would make sense

Cause I’m riding with you

While we biking together this road (road)

That would make sense why I’m coming to you

And I’m linking up with all my bros (bro’s)

You know I got all this love for you (I do)

Loving you is one of my goals (goals)

When I talk to you I pour out my heart

And then you can hear all of my soul (soul)

Do the math I just add facts

I just add Torah, that’s gold (gold)

I subtract cap, I subtract anything taking me from you

(Pre - Chorus)

Yeah, they gone feel this.

Cause I’m on top with the realest.

You my G-d, my Fortress.

Awesome G-d, my lord is.

Well this is one thing I wanna say,

With all of my days,

With all of my love,

With all of my faith,

With all of my trust,

With all of my time,

I take it all and put it in you.

(Chorus)

All of my cash, my kids, my home

I’ll bet it on you.

All of my friends, my work, my jobs

I’ll bet it on you.

All of my health, my strength, my thoughts

I’ll bet it on you.

All that I got I’ll bet it on you, aye, yeah

(Verse)

Long as I’m with you I can never lose. (Nah)

Looking up to the sky, you past the blue. (Blue blue blue)

Riding under the heavens in my coupe. (Right right right)

Everyday I live life I’ll pray to you, yeah yeah.

Study the Torah, I’m turning the pages.

I know that you need me and that’s why you made me.

You know that I need you, and that’s why I’m praying.

I got the money I’m spending it for you.

I’m giving tzedakah you know that I’m paying.

I got the food and I’m munching, I’m munching.

I’ll give you a blessing up after I eat it, yeah.

I know that you are the all and all.

No one above you, you are alone.

You made the heaven and all it’s hosts.

(Hosts Hosts, Hosts Hosts)

I know that you are the all and all.

No one above you, you are alone.

No one above you, you are alone.

(Pre - Chorus)

Yeah, they gone feel this.

Cause I’m on top with the realest.

You my G-d, my Fortress.

Awesome G-d, my lord is.

Well this is one thing I wanna say,

With all of my days,

With all of my love,

With all of my faith,

With all of my trust,

With all of my time,

I take it all and put it in you.

(Chorus)

All of my cash, my kids, my home

I’ll bet it on you.

All of my friends, my work, my jobs

I’ll bet it on you.

All of my health, my strength, my thoughts

I’ll bet it on you.

All that I got I’ll bet it on you, aye, yeah

Got I’ll bet it on you, All that I got I’ll bet it on you, yeah