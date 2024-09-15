קרדיטים:
מילים ולחן: גבריאל רייכמן, מרדכי שפירא, שומי רייכמן
עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: גבריאל רייכמן
מילים:
If I had a dime
For all the love that I share
Would I be a millionaire
I think I would be nowhere near
If I built a ladder
On the good that I give
Would it go up to the heavens
Or be broken beyond repair
אשמנו בגדנו גזלנו
I could do better
My Father forgive me
I promise I could do better
אבינו מלכנו חוננו ועננו
My Father forgive me
I promise I will do better
(I could do, I could do)
I promise I could do better
(I could do, I could do)
It's about time that I face the truth
Put my selfish ways aside and return to You
I've been running wild only thinking of myself
Been following my heart instead of following You
But The King is in the field
I could see it so clearly
Standing over there
He's just waiting to hear me
I'm really gonna change
I'll be better I promise
I've cried and I've cried
And you know that I'm honest
אשמנו בגדנו גזלנו
I could do better
My Father forgive me
I promise I could do better
אבינו מלכנו חוננו ועננו
My Father forgive me
I promise I will do better
(I could do, I could do)
I promise I could do better
(I could do, I could do)
I promise I can do better
(I could do, I could do)
I promise I can do better
(I could do, I could do)
I promise I will do better
(I could do, I could do)
I could do better
(I could do, I could do)