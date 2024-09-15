קרדיטים:

מילים ולחן: גבריאל רייכמן, מרדכי שפירא, שומי רייכמן

עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: גבריאל רייכמן

מילים:

If I had a dime

For all the love that I share

Would I be a millionaire

I think I would be nowhere near

If I built a ladder

On the good that I give

Would it go up to the heavens

Or be broken beyond repair

אשמנו בגדנו גזלנו

I could do better

My Father forgive me

I promise I could do better

‏אבינו מלכנו חוננו ועננו

My Father forgive me

I promise I will do better

(I could do, I could do)

I promise I could do better

(I could do, I could do)

It's about time that I face the truth

Put my selfish ways aside and return to You

I've been running wild only thinking of myself

Been following my heart instead of following You

But The King is in the field

I could see it so clearly

Standing over there

He's just waiting to hear me

I'm really gonna change

I'll be better I promise

I've cried and I've cried

And you know that I'm honest

אשמנו בגדנו גזלנו

I could do better

My Father forgive me

I promise I could do better

‏אבינו מלכנו חוננו ועננו

My Father forgive me

I promise I will do better

(I could do, I could do)

I promise I could do better

(I could do, I could do)

I promise I can do better

(I could do, I could do)

I promise I can do better

(I could do, I could do)

I promise I will do better

(I could do, I could do)

I could do better

(I could do, I could do)