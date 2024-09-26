מילים:

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

May this year only be sweet

May your Simcha be complete

May the only tears you cry

Come out of laughter

May you go from strength to strength

and may your loved ones be "gebentched"

May your health only be good and free of worry

Gmar Chasimah Tovah!

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

May we know of no more war

May every knock upon our doors

Only bring with them good messages and blessings

May we never feel alone

and all the hostages come home

May we be inscribed B'sefer HaChaim

Gmar Chasimah Tovah!