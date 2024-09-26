כיכר השבת
כיכר השבת

דוד'ל בסינגל חדש לקראת השנה החדשה: "לשנה טובה"

הזמר והיוצר דוד'ל ציף מארה"ב בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין לקראת השנה החדשה - "לשנה טובה". דוד'ל אחראי גם על העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית (סינגלים וקליפים)

יאיר טוקר | כיכר השבת |

מילים:

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

May this year only be sweet

May your Simcha be complete

May the only tears you cry

Come out of laughter

May you go from strength to strength

and may your loved ones be "gebentched"

May your health only be good and free of worry

Gmar Chasimah Tovah!

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ

וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו

May we know of no more war

May every knock upon our doors

Only bring with them good messages and blessings

May we never feel alone

and all the hostages come home

May we be inscribed B'sefer HaChaim

Gmar Chasimah Tovah!

הכתבה הייתה מעניינת?

דוד'ל ציף

תהילים להצלחת ולרפואת חיילי צה״ל ולהשבת החטופים

-נקראים כעת
-פרקים נקראו
-ספרים נקראו
לקריאת תהילים והוספת שמות לתפילה

תהילים להצלחת ולרפואת חיילי צה״ל ולהשבת החטופים

-נקראים כעת
-פרקים נקראו
-ספרים נקראו
לקריאת תהילים והוספת שמות לתפילה
עכשיו בכותרות

כיכר השבתפורטל חדשות ועדכונים לציבור החרדי

כיכר השבת
חדשות כיכר השבת | הצהרת נגישות | RSS | פנו אלינו | קריירה | אחסון אתרים Hosted by sPD.co.il
מדיניות פרטיות תנאי שימוש © כל הזכויות שמורות כיכר השבת 2009-2024