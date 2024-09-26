מילים:
לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ
וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו
לְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּכָּתֵבוּ
וּלְשָׁנָה טוֹבָה תִּחָתֵמו
May this year only be sweet
May your Simcha be complete
May the only tears you cry
Come out of laughter
May you go from strength to strength
and may your loved ones be "gebentched"
May your health only be good and free of worry
Gmar Chasimah Tovah!
May we know of no more war
May every knock upon our doors
Only bring with them good messages and blessings
May we never feel alone
and all the hostages come home
May we be inscribed B'sefer HaChaim
Gmar Chasimah Tovah!