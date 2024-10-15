הזמר בני פרידמן בסינגל קליפ חדש ואנרגטי - "Thinkin' About Thankin", שיר העוסק בהודיה להשם, אותו הלחין נחום לויטן, כתב מוטל פרידמן ועיבד והפיק מוזיקלית דני גרוס.

קרדיטים:

מילים: מוטל פרידמן

לחן: נחום לויטן

עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: דני גרוס

מילים:

על כל נשימה ונשימה תהלל קה

It’s time that we start thinking about thanking

Thinking about thanking You Hashem

From the big things to the little

and Your endless love in middle

We give thanks to You again and again

All Your blessings so amazing so we’re thankin and we’re praising

No matter where and no matter when

If we would start thinking about thanking

We would start and never end