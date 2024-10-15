הזמר בני פרידמן בסינגל קליפ חדש ואנרגטי - "Thinkin' About Thankin", שיר העוסק בהודיה להשם, אותו הלחין נחום לויטן, כתב מוטל פרידמן ועיבד והפיק מוזיקלית דני גרוס.
קרדיטים:
מילים: מוטל פרידמן
לחן: נחום לויטן
עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: דני גרוס
מילים:
על כל נשימה ונשימה תהלל קה
It’s time that we start thinking about thanking
Thinking about thanking You Hashem
From the big things to the little
and Your endless love in middle
We give thanks to You again and again
All Your blessings so amazing so we’re thankin and we’re praising
No matter where and no matter when
If we would start thinking about thanking
We would start and never end