הזמר והיוצר מנחם ויינשטיין מארה"ב בסינגל קליפ חדש שכתב והלחין על אתגרי החיים.

ויינשטיין: "במשך השנתיים שעבדתי עליו, השיר הזה צולל אל תוך המסע האישי שלי עם האמונה, מהילדות ועד עכשיו, מתעד את המאבקים והבחירות לאורך הדרך בזמן שאני מפלס את דרכי קדימה. תקוותי היא שהוא יהדהד אצל כל מי שהרגיש שהוא תקוע בין שני נתיבים, כשהוא מחפש את הדרך שמרגישה נכונה עבורו".

קרדיטים:

לחן ומילים: מנחם ויינשטיין

עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: מנדל

מילים:

This river I've been in just way too long.

Sunny days pass me by with a wave and a song.

And I've built my float through a fiery winter,

put my faith in the ones who dug my way.

I was marching with the winners,

But I couldn’t seem to keep up the pace.

Just around the bend, heaven sent,

I’d hear the hero say.

And now I’m rolling down the river

Like a child still holding my plate.

And now I’m climbing over rocks

While the dreams keep floating astray.

Two rivers, tell me, where do you start?

Two rivers, it runs deep in my heart.

Every time the waves bring me down, I look at the ground.

Two rivers, I can see it from here.

Two rivers, it starts with a tear.

Every time the waves bring me down, I look at the ground.

I’ll make my own river.

I played on these banks when life was endless;

Honeypots lined the way to guide my faith.

But now I find myself under the surface,

Weighed down by stones I painted as a child.

I was marching with the winners,

But I couldn’t seem to keep up the pace.

Just around the bend, heaven sent,

I’d hear the hero say.

And now I’m rolling down the river

Like a child still holding my plate.

And now I’m climbing over rocks

As the dreams keep floating away.

Two rivers, tell me, where do you start?

Two rivers, it runs deep in my heart.

Every time the waves bring me down, I look at the ground.

Two rivers, I can see it from here.

Two rivers, it starts with a tear.

Every time the waves bring me down,

I look at the ground.

I’ll make my own river.

As the moon lights up the pathway,

The stars reflect my fate.

New currents pull me forth

On this journey for my faith.

Two rivers, tell me, where do you start?

Two rivers, it runs deep in my heart.

Every time the waves bring me down,

I look at the ground.

Two rivers, I can see it from here.

Two rivers, it starts with a tear.

Every time the waves bring me down,

I look at the ground.

So make your own river.