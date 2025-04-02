מילים:
Truth is surrounding
light is abounding
death is not ending
yet my heart is pounding
on heaven's gate
I'm sounding
blasts from
Mt. Zion
Healing is coming
don't despair
don't worry
raise your eyes
look the serpent in the eyes
Nothing is as it seems
in a world of fantasy
the key is in your dream
be the anomaly
channel prayer in ecstasy
rip apart the decree
Healing is coming
don't despair
don't worry
raise your eyes
look the serpent in the eyes
תרגום חופשי:
האמת עוטפת מכל עבר,
אור שופע ומתפרץ,
המוות אינו סוף,
וליבי הולם בחוזקה,
דופק על שערי שמיים,
מנגינת שאגות מתפרצת,
מפסגות ציון.
החלמה מתקרבת,
אל יאוש,
אל דאגה,
הרימו עיניים,
הביטו בנחש בעיניים.
שום דבר אינו כפי שהוא נראה,
בעולם של אשליות,
הסוד טמון בחלומותיכם,
היו יוצאי דופן,
תתפללו באקסטזה,
קרעו את רוע הגזרה.
החלמה מתקרבת,
אל יאוש,
אל דאגה,
הרימו עיניים,
הביטו בנחש בעיניים.