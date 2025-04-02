מילים:

Truth is surrounding

light is abounding

death is not ending

yet my heart is pounding

on heaven's gate

I'm sounding

blasts from

Mt. Zion

Healing is coming

don't despair

don't worry

raise your eyes

look the serpent in the eyes

Nothing is as it seems

in a world of fantasy

the key is in your dream

be the anomaly

channel prayer in ecstasy

rip apart the decree

Healing is coming

don't despair

don't worry

raise your eyes

look the serpent in the eyes

תרגום חופשי:

האמת עוטפת מכל עבר,

אור שופע ומתפרץ,

המוות אינו סוף,

וליבי הולם בחוזקה,

דופק על שערי שמיים,

מנגינת שאגות מתפרצת,

מפסגות ציון.

החלמה מתקרבת,

אל יאוש,

אל דאגה,

הרימו עיניים,

הביטו בנחש בעיניים.

שום דבר אינו כפי שהוא נראה,

בעולם של אשליות,

הסוד טמון בחלומותיכם,

היו יוצאי דופן,

תתפללו באקסטזה,

קרעו את רוע הגזרה.

החלמה מתקרבת,

אל יאוש,

אל דאגה,

הרימו עיניים,

הביטו בנחש בעיניים.