קרדיטים:

לחן במקור: סטיבן שוורץ

מילים: נועי ג'ייקובסון

מילים נוספות: המכביטס

עיבוד: טום אנדרסון

מילים:

Some things have changed around us

Some things have stayed the same

Through every change we’ve weathered

Our spirit always burns the same.

When shadows rise to meet us

Our flame will burn through the night

An ancient spark ignites

And fills the void with light.

We’ll rise above, defying gravity

Through every trial defying gravity

And they won’t bring us down.

Our light will continue to shine

this flame is no trick or delusion

Never accepted limits,

Cause someone says they're so

Thousands of years so far

But we’ve still got a ways to go.

No time to be afraid of

Those who’d try to see us gone

They didn’t know the strength that we’ve had all along.

We’ll rise above, defying gravity

Through every trial defying gravity

And they won’t bring us down.

So if your faith is shaken

Pray to the Eastern sky

As someone told me lately

Od Avinu, Am Yisrael Chai

We’re never flying solo

We’re never left alone

To those who’d ground us

Here’s a message of our own

We'll rise above, defying gravity

We’ll shine our light, defying gravity

And we will make our presence known.

In every land that we call home

We’ll say it loud and make it known,

You’re never gonna bring us down.

תרגום:

דברים מסוימים השתנו סביבנו

דברים מסוימים נשארו אותו הדבר

דרך כל שינוי שעברנו

רוחנו תמיד בוערת באותה הדרך.

כשהצללים קמים לפגוש אותנו

הלהבה שלנו תבער במשך הלילה

ניצוץ עתיק מתלקח

וממלא את החלל באור.

נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

דרך כל ניסיון מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

והם לא יורידו אותנו.

האור שלנו ימשיך לזרוח

להבה זו אינה תעתוע או אשליה

מעולם לא קיבלנו מגבלות,

כי מישהו אומר שהן קיימות

אלפי שנים עד כה

אבל עדיין יש לנו דרך לעבור.

אין זמן לפחד

מאלה שמנסים לראות אותנו נעלמים

הם לא ידעו את הכוח שהיה לנו כל הזמן.

נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

דרך כל ניסיון מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

והם לא יורידו אותנו.

אז אם אמונתך מתערערת

התפלל אל השמיים במזרח

כפי שמישהו אמר לי לאחרונה

עוד אבינו, עם ישראל חי

אנחנו לעולם לא טסים לבד

לעולם לא נשארים לבד

לאלה שרוצים להוריד אותנו לקרקע

הנה מסר משלנו

נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

נאיר את אורנו, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה

ונפרסם את נוכחותנו.

בכל ארץ שאנו קוראים לה בית

נאמר זאת בקול רם ונפרסם זאת,

לעולם לא תצליחו להוריד אותנו.