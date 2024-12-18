קרדיטים:
לחן במקור: סטיבן שוורץ
מילים: נועי ג'ייקובסון
מילים נוספות: המכביטס
עיבוד: טום אנדרסון
מילים:
Some things have changed around us
Some things have stayed the same
Through every change we’ve weathered
Our spirit always burns the same.
When shadows rise to meet us
Our flame will burn through the night
An ancient spark ignites
And fills the void with light.
We’ll rise above, defying gravity
Through every trial defying gravity
And they won’t bring us down.
Our light will continue to shine
this flame is no trick or delusion
Never accepted limits,
Cause someone says they're so
Thousands of years so far
But we’ve still got a ways to go.
No time to be afraid of
Those who’d try to see us gone
They didn’t know the strength that we’ve had all along.
We’ll rise above, defying gravity
Through every trial defying gravity
And they won’t bring us down.
So if your faith is shaken
Pray to the Eastern sky
As someone told me lately
Od Avinu, Am Yisrael Chai
We’re never flying solo
We’re never left alone
To those who’d ground us
Here’s a message of our own
We'll rise above, defying gravity
We’ll shine our light, defying gravity
And we will make our presence known.
In every land that we call home
We’ll say it loud and make it known,
You’re never gonna bring us down.
תרגום:
דברים מסוימים השתנו סביבנו
דברים מסוימים נשארו אותו הדבר
דרך כל שינוי שעברנו
רוחנו תמיד בוערת באותה הדרך.
כשהצללים קמים לפגוש אותנו
הלהבה שלנו תבער במשך הלילה
ניצוץ עתיק מתלקח
וממלא את החלל באור.
נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
דרך כל ניסיון מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
והם לא יורידו אותנו.
האור שלנו ימשיך לזרוח
להבה זו אינה תעתוע או אשליה
מעולם לא קיבלנו מגבלות,
כי מישהו אומר שהן קיימות
אלפי שנים עד כה
אבל עדיין יש לנו דרך לעבור.
אין זמן לפחד
מאלה שמנסים לראות אותנו נעלמים
הם לא ידעו את הכוח שהיה לנו כל הזמן.
נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
דרך כל ניסיון מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
והם לא יורידו אותנו.
אז אם אמונתך מתערערת
התפלל אל השמיים במזרח
כפי שמישהו אמר לי לאחרונה
עוד אבינו, עם ישראל חי
אנחנו לעולם לא טסים לבד
לעולם לא נשארים לבד
לאלה שרוצים להוריד אותנו לקרקע
הנה מסר משלנו
נתרומם מעל, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
נאיר את אורנו, מתעלים מעל כוח המשיכה
ונפרסם את נוכחותנו.
בכל ארץ שאנו קוראים לה בית
נאמר זאת בקול רם ונפרסם זאת,
לעולם לא תצליחו להוריד אותנו.