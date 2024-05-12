הזמר שמולי שניידר מארח את הזמר והיוצר ארי גולדוואג לביצוע ווקאלי לשיר "Broken Heart" שכתבה והלחינה היוצרת חייל'ה ניוהאוז באלבומה "ניסים 3", כשהוא מבוצע על ידי ילד הפלא גבריאל פלקוביץ.

ההפקה הווקאלית המחודשת של ארי גולדוואג.

מילים:

What happens when the words gets lost inside

When the silent tears keep falling and thoughts run dry

If I sit and hold a siddur and it's the best that I can do

If don't have the words can I still try to talk to You

I've been trying since the day I learned to read

But some days I just can't ask for what I need

And what if I'm afraid that You're not proud of what You see

If I don't have the words, can I still feel You talk to me

Maybe all You want from me is a broken heart

Maybe nothing's as complete as a broken heart

You're listening when I can't find the words

My pleas are not unseen and my voice not unheard

In the little prayer that flows from my broken heart

Can You somehow draw me close when I feel so far

Surely You who shapes my story part by part

Can hear a song that's whole from a broken heart

I'm learning that there's no one time or place

And that nobody's too small to feel Your embrace

And I am learning that You wait to hear my voice

To You it's sweet

I close my eyes and connect as I repeat

