גורביץ: "יום אחד נסעתי הביתה, וחשבתי על מה שבאמת חשוב בחיים. ואז זה הכה בי, ומיד לאחר מכן המילים והמנגינה הגיעו. אחרי מספר חודשים של עבודה על השיר, אני מציג בפניכם את "מה שחשוב".
מילים:
You could be the talk of the town,
or you could be an average Joe,
you could be a king with a crown,
or getting by washing clothes,
throw it but you missed the shot,
didn’t even make it up to the top,
overthinking time to stop,
there's something you aught to know,
What matters most,
is being kind and gracious,
what matters most,
its not being rich or famous,
Spending time with the ones you love,
giving thanks to G-d above,
when it comes to matters,
focus on what matters the most,
You could be at stuck at home,
or cruising on up the coast,
wasting time on your phone
or with your friends making a toast
It doesn’t matter where youv'e been
or even what you done
give when u can and be humble
staying true to your number 1
What matters most,
is being kind and gracious
what matters most
no it’s not being rich or famous,
spending time with the ones you love,
giving thanks to God above
when it comes to matters,
Focus on what matters the most
Didn’t win the race,
didn’t get the praise,
feeling underrated
no words to say
no cards to play
hung up on expectations
didn’t win the race,
didn’t get the praise,
gotto follow your intuition
no words to say
no cards to play
gotto find that inspiration
What matters most,
Is being kind and gracious
What matters most
no it’s not being rich or famous,
spending time with the ones you love,
giving thanks to God above
when it comes to matters,
Focus on what matters the most
Focus on what matters the most