גורביץ: "יום אחד נסעתי הביתה, וחשבתי על מה שבאמת חשוב בחיים. ואז זה הכה בי, ומיד לאחר מכן המילים והמנגינה הגיעו. אחרי מספר חודשים של עבודה על השיר, אני מציג בפניכם את "מה שחשוב".

מילים:

You could be the talk of the town,

or you could be an average Joe,

you could be a king with a crown,

or getting by washing clothes,

throw it but you missed the shot,

didn’t even make it up to the top,

overthinking time to stop,

there's something you aught to know,

What matters most,

is being kind and gracious,

what matters most,

its not being rich or famous,

Spending time with the ones you love,

giving thanks to G-d above,

when it comes to matters,

focus on what matters the most,

You could be at stuck at home,

or cruising on up the coast,

wasting time on your phone

or with your friends making a toast

It doesn’t matter where youv'e been

or even what you done

give when u can and be humble

staying true to your number 1

What matters most,

is being kind and gracious

what matters most

no it’s not being rich or famous,

spending time with the ones you love,

giving thanks to God above

when it comes to matters,

Focus on what matters the most

Didn’t win the race,

didn’t get the praise,

feeling underrated

no words to say

no cards to play

hung up on expectations

didn’t win the race,

didn’t get the praise,

gotto follow your intuition

no words to say

no cards to play

gotto find that inspiration

What matters most,

Is being kind and gracious

What matters most

no it’s not being rich or famous,

spending time with the ones you love,

giving thanks to God above

when it comes to matters,

Focus on what matters the most

Focus on what matters the most