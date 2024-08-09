הזמר והיוצר אלי לוין בגרסה ווקאלית חדשה שיצר לבלדה המרגשת של המלחין והיוצר האהוב, אייבי רוטנברג.

השיר יצא במקור באלבום השלישי מסדרת ג'ורניס המוערכת של רוטנברג והוא מספר את סיפורם של שני ילדים יהודים והקלף היקר שמלווה את החברות שלהם במשך עשרות שנים. אחד מהשירים המרגשים ביותר של רוטנברג.

מילים:

We grew up together, in New York City Oh, how the time has flown by, We were inseparable, closer than brothers

My best friend Sammy and I.

We’d play by the oak tree, in back of my houseTossing a ball to and fro, Each one of us dreaming, pretending to be

The great Joe DiMaggio.

One day we each bought a package of Topp’sAnd opened them under the tree,Look Sam! I’ve got Joe DiMaggio’s card!

And he was so jealous of me.

I lovingly hid it, deep inside my drawerWhere it would be safe as can be,And I vowed I would keep it forever and everIt was so precious to me…

It was so precious to me.

When we grew older, and left for Yeshiva A change could be seen from the start, Sam loved to study, while I loved to daydream

Slowly we drifted apart.

I watched him grow, in his learning and faithWith a mixture of envy and pride, I realized with sadness, no more could it be

My best friend Sammy and I.

Many years passed, as I watched my own childrenPlaying outside in the yard, I remembered the friendship of long, long ago

And the great Joe DiMaggio’s card.

Collectors would come, they would knock at my doorLetters arrived in the mail ,We’ll pay half a million, your card; it is one of a kind

I’d answer them, it’s not for sale… I’d answer them, it’s not for sale.

I’d read in the papers, from time to time Of events in the life of my friend ,He became Rosh Yeshiva, of our old school And now was a leader of men.

But there was a fire that ravaged his schoolI knew it just might break his heart ,So I reached in my drawer and said my goodbyes

To the great Joe DiMaggio’s card.

One day my grandson came home from YeshivaHolding a card that was new ,Look Zaide! Reb Shmuel is one of the Gedolim

And I’m giving his card to you.

I lovingly hid it deep inside my drawerWhere it would be safe as can be ,And I vowed I would keep it forever and everIt is so precious to me…

It is so very precious to me.

תרגום חופשי:

גדלנו יחד, בעיר ניו יורק

הו, איך הזמן חלף

היינו בלתי נפרדים, קרובים יותר מאחים

חברי הטוב, סמי ואני.

שיחקנו ליד עץ האלון, מאחורי ביתי

זורקים כדור הלוך ושוב

כל אחד מאיתנו חולם, מדמיין להיות

ג'ו דימאג'יו הגדול.

יום אחד קנינו חבילת קלפים

ופתחנו אותה מתחת לעץ

תראה סם! יש לי את הקלף של ג'ו דימאג'יו!

והוא כל כך קינא בי.

באהבה הסתרתי אותו, עמוק בתוך המגירה שלי

שם הוא יהיה בטוח ככל האפשר

ונשבעתי לשמור עליו לנצח נצחים

הוא היה כל כך יקר לי...

הוא היה כל כך יקר לי.

כשגדלנו, ועזבנו לישיבה

שינוי ניכר מההתחלה

סם אהב ללמוד, בעוד אני אהבתי לחלום בהקיץ

לאט לאט התרחקנו זה מזה.

צפיתי בו גדל, בלימודיו ואמונתו

בתערובת של קנאה וגאווה

הבנתי בעצב, שלא נוכל להיות יותר

חברי הטוב סמי ואני.

שנים רבות חלפו, כשצפיתי בילדיי שלי

משחקים בחוץ בחצר

נזכרתי בחברות מלפני זמן רב

ובקלף של ג'ו דימאג'יו הגדול.

אספנים היו באים, דופקים בדלתי

מכתבים הגיעו בדואר

נשלם חצי מיליון, הקלף שלך; הוא יחיד מסוגו

הייתי עונה להם, הוא לא למכירה...

הייתי עונה להם, הוא לא למכירה.

הייתי קורא בעיתונים, מדי פעם

על אירועים בחייו של חברי

הוא הפך לראש ישיבה, של הישיבה שלנו

ועכשיו היה מנהיג של אנשים.

אבל הייתה שריפה שהחריבה את הישיבה

ידעתי שזה עלול לשבור את לבו

אז הושטתי יד למגירה ונפרדתי

מהקלף של ג'ו דימאג'יו הגדול.

יום אחד נכדי חזר הביתה מהישיבה

מחזיק קלף חדש

תראה סבא! רב שמואל הוא אחד מהגדולים

ואני נותן את הקלף שלו לך.

באהבה הסתרתי אותו עמוק בתוך המגירה שלי

שם הוא יהיה בטוח ככל האפשר

ונשבעתי לשמור עליו לנצח נצחים

הוא כל כך יקר לי...

הוא כל כך יקר לי מאד.