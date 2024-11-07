קרדיטים:

לחן: משולב עם ניגון קס״ט מספר הניגונים.

מילים של הניגון - הרב דוד קאנטור

מילים של הראפ: ארי לסר

עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית: נתנאל קהניאל

מילים:

Last year we had October seven

This year we need help from heaven

No more massacres in Kfar Aza

No Hamas, no war in Gaza

No innocent children deceased

Each Israeli hostage released

End all terrorism is the Middle East

Why settle for a ceasefire we want peace

Enough with the violence, enough with the hate

I know things are bad, but it's never too late

So make your vote count for the one candidate

Worthy to be crowned as the head of state

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

We need Eliyahu HaNavi

Not another Yahoo like Bibi

I’m looking for a prophet of G-d this year

Not a fearmongering war profiteer

No Ayatollahs, no more Putins

No executions, no mass shootings

Redeem us from extreme regimes

I have a dream that we're all one team

There's no room for dehumanization

Don't distract us with disinformation

Our gereneration's in bad situation

But there's still one who can lead this nation

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

May G-d bless us all in 2024

Restore the peace put an end to the war

Lower the arrogant, lift up the poor

With more Ari Lesser, and less Macklemore

No bigotry, antisemitism

No Islamophobic racism

Children of Abraham close this schism

Enough foolishness, its time for some wisdom

No more fussing and no more fighting

Already tried out Trump and Biden

I wanna see the right and the left uniting

So this year here's what we’re going write in

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We want Moshiach now

We don't want to wait

עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא

עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא

עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא

עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא