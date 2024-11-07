קרדיטים:
לחן: משולב עם ניגון קס״ט מספר הניגונים.
מילים של הניגון - הרב דוד קאנטור
מילים של הראפ: ארי לסר
עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית: נתנאל קהניאל
מילים:
Last year we had October seven
This year we need help from heaven
No more massacres in Kfar Aza
No Hamas, no war in Gaza
No innocent children deceased
Each Israeli hostage released
End all terrorism is the Middle East
Why settle for a ceasefire we want peace
Enough with the violence, enough with the hate
I know things are bad, but it's never too late
So make your vote count for the one candidate
Worthy to be crowned as the head of state
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
We need Eliyahu HaNavi
Not another Yahoo like Bibi
I’m looking for a prophet of G-d this year
Not a fearmongering war profiteer
No Ayatollahs, no more Putins
No executions, no mass shootings
Redeem us from extreme regimes
I have a dream that we're all one team
There's no room for dehumanization
Don't distract us with disinformation
Our gereneration's in bad situation
But there's still one who can lead this nation
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
May G-d bless us all in 2024
Restore the peace put an end to the war
Lower the arrogant, lift up the poor
With more Ari Lesser, and less Macklemore
No bigotry, antisemitism
No Islamophobic racism
Children of Abraham close this schism
Enough foolishness, its time for some wisdom
No more fussing and no more fighting
Already tried out Trump and Biden
I wanna see the right and the left uniting
So this year here's what we’re going write in
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We want Moshiach now
We don't want to wait
עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא
עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא
עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא
עם ישראל אל תירא משיח הנה הנה בא