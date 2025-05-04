On the nights when the dark lasts a little bit longer

בלילות שבהם החושך נמשך קצת יותר מהרגיל

When the wind and the storm is a little bit stronger

כשהרוח והסערה חזקים קצת יותר

When the fear in my heart dips a little bit deeper

כשהפחד בלב שלי חודר קצת עמוק יותר

When my faith to stand gets a little bit weaker

כשהאמונה שלי לעמוד נחלשת מעט

Where could I run to?

לאן אוכל לברוח?

Where could I go?

לאן אוכל לפנות?

Even when it feels like my world is shaken

גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד

Even when I've had all that I can take

גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח

I know

אני יודע

You never let me go, whoa

שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי

And even when the waters won't stop rising

ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות

Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night

גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה

I know

אני יודע

No matter how it ends

לא משנה איך זה ייגמר

You're with me even then

אתה איתי גם אז

When the days up ahead look a little bit brighter

כשהימים שבדרך נראים קצת יותר בהירים

But the grip of the past holds a little bit tighter

אבל אחיזת העבר לוחצת חזק יותר

I'm reminded you never ask for perfection

אני נזכר שאתה לא דורש שלמות

And I'm restored 'cause I'm Yours and I stand strengthened

והכוח חוזר אליי, כי אני שלך ואני עומד חזק

Even when it feels like my world is shaken

גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד

Even when I've had all that I can take

גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח

I know

אני יודע

You never let me go

שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי

And even when the waters won't stop rising

ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות

Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night

גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה

I know

אני יודע

No matter how it ends

לא משנה איך זה ייגמר

You're with me even then

אתה איתי גם אז

And even in the middle of the struggles

וגם בלב המאבקים

And even when it's hard to remember

וגם כשקשה לי לזכור

You always come to my defense when I remember all your promises

אתה תמיד בא להגן עליי כשאני נזכר בכל ההבטחות שלך

So I know that even in the thick of the battle

אז אני יודע שגם בעומק הקרב

And even through the valley of the shadows

וגם כשאני עובר בעמק הצללים

You always come to my defense when I remember

אתה תמיד בא לעזרתי כשאני נזכר

So I know where to run to

אז אני יודע לאן לברוח

I know where I should go

אני יודע לאן עליי לפנות

Even when it feels like my world is shaken

גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד

Even when I've had all that I can take

גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח

I know

אני יודע

You never let me go

שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי

And even when the waters won't stop rising

ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות

Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night

גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה

I know

אני יודע

No matter how it ends

לא משנה איך זה ייגמר

You're with me even then

אתה איתי גם אז