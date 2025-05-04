מילים ותרגום:
On the nights when the dark lasts a little bit longer
בלילות שבהם החושך נמשך קצת יותר מהרגיל
When the wind and the storm is a little bit stronger
כשהרוח והסערה חזקים קצת יותר
When the fear in my heart dips a little bit deeper
כשהפחד בלב שלי חודר קצת עמוק יותר
When my faith to stand gets a little bit weaker
כשהאמונה שלי לעמוד נחלשת מעט
Where could I run to?
לאן אוכל לברוח?
Where could I go?
לאן אוכל לפנות?
Even when it feels like my world is shaken
גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד
Even when I've had all that I can take
גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח
I know
אני יודע
You never let me go, whoa
שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי
And even when the waters won't stop rising
ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות
Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night
גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה
I know
אני יודע
No matter how it ends
לא משנה איך זה ייגמר
You're with me even then
אתה איתי גם אז
When the days up ahead look a little bit brighter
כשהימים שבדרך נראים קצת יותר בהירים
But the grip of the past holds a little bit tighter
אבל אחיזת העבר לוחצת חזק יותר
I'm reminded you never ask for perfection
אני נזכר שאתה לא דורש שלמות
And I'm restored 'cause I'm Yours and I stand strengthened
והכוח חוזר אליי, כי אני שלך ואני עומד חזק
Even when it feels like my world is shaken
גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד
Even when I've had all that I can take
גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח
I know
אני יודע
You never let me go
שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי
And even when the waters won't stop rising
ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות
Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night
גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה
I know
אני יודע
No matter how it ends
לא משנה איך זה ייגמר
You're with me even then
אתה איתי גם אז
And even in the middle of the struggles
וגם בלב המאבקים
And even when it's hard to remember
וגם כשקשה לי לזכור
You always come to my defense when I remember all your promises
אתה תמיד בא להגן עליי כשאני נזכר בכל ההבטחות שלך
So I know that even in the thick of the battle
אז אני יודע שגם בעומק הקרב
And even through the valley of the shadows
וגם כשאני עובר בעמק הצללים
You always come to my defense when I remember
אתה תמיד בא לעזרתי כשאני נזכר
So I know where to run to
אז אני יודע לאן לברוח
I know where I should go
אני יודע לאן עליי לפנות
Even when it feels like my world is shaken
גם כשמרגיש שהעולם שלי רועד
Even when I've had all that I can take
גם כשכבר לא נותר בי כוח
I know
אני יודע
You never let me go
שאתה אף פעם לא עוזב אותי
And even when the waters won't stop rising
ואפילו כשהמים לא מפסיקים לעלות
Even when I'm caught in the dead of a night
גם כשאני נלכד בלב הלילה
I know
אני יודע
No matter how it ends
לא משנה איך זה ייגמר
You're with me even then
אתה איתי גם אז