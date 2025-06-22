"זאבי" בסינגל חדש: "ימים של אהבה"

הזמר והיוצר "זאבי" קמיאנסקי, שהשתתף בתכנית 'הקול החדש', בסינגל בכורה שכתב באנגלית והלחין - "Days Of Love".
העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של המעבד אפי שיינר.
מילים ותרגום:
They who sow in broken tears
הזורעים בדמעות שבורות
Shall reap with a song and cheer
יקצרו בשירה ובשמחה
It'll be hard in the dust
יהיה קשה באבק
But I will get up in some time
אבל אני אקום בסופו של דבר
I know
אני יודע
I may scream and shout out loud
אולי אצעק ואצרח בקול
Done with this I'm getting out
נמאס לי מזה – אני יוצא
So maybe, maybe I'm crazy
אז אולי, אולי אני משוגע
I'm gonna figure it out
אבל אני אפתור את זה
Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this
כי אני תקוע בבוץ וממש, ממש מנסה לצאת מזה
Done giving up
סיימתי לוותר
Lord, give me a chance on it
ריבונו של עולם, תן לי הזדמנות
All my life I'll keep trying to grow
כל החיים אנסה להמשיך לצמוח
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
I got my building blocks tumbling down
המגדלים שבניתי קורסים
Catch me, please
תפוס אותי, בבקשה
Gonna hit the ground
אני עומד להתרסק
I need, need you. I feel you, I'm gonna make you so proud
אני צריך אותך, מרגיש אותך, אני הולך לגרום לך לגאווה
Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this
כי אני תקוע בבוץ וממש, ממש מנסה לצאת מזה
Done giving up
סיימתי לוותר
Lord, give me a chance on it
ריבונו של עולם, תן לי הזדמנות
All my life I'll keep trying to grow
כל החיים אנסה להמשיך לצמוח
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
For those in broken tears, they'll be days of love
לאלה שבוכים בדמעות שבורות – יהיו ימים של אהבה
For those with no song or cheer they'll be days of fun
לאלה שאין להם שיר או שמחה – יהיו ימים של כיף
For those who are stuck in the dust
למי שתקוע עמוק בתוך האבק
And maybe got no one to trust
ואולי אין לו אפילו במי לבטוח
They'll be days
יהיו ימים
They'll be days
יהיו ימים
Of riding through the dark
של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
