"זאבי" בסינגל חדש: "ימים של אהבה"

הזמר והיוצר "זאבי" קמיאנסקי, שהשתתף בתכנית 'הקול החדש', בסינגל בכורה שכתב באנגלית והלחין - "Days Of Love".

העיבוד וההפקה המוזיקלית של המעבד אפי שיינר.

מילים ותרגום:

They who sow in broken tears

הזורעים בדמעות שבורות

Shall reap with a song and cheer

יקצרו בשירה ובשמחה

It'll be hard in the dust

יהיה קשה באבק

But I will get up in some time

אבל אני אקום בסופו של דבר

I know

אני יודע

I may scream and shout out loud

אולי אצעק ואצרח בקול

Done with this I'm getting out

נמאס לי מזה – אני יוצא

So maybe, maybe I'm crazy

אז אולי, אולי אני משוגע

I'm gonna figure it out

אבל אני אפתור את זה

Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this

כי אני תקוע בבוץ וממש, ממש מנסה לצאת מזה

Done giving up

סיימתי לוותר

Lord, give me a chance on it

ריבונו של עולם, תן לי הזדמנות

All my life I'll keep trying to grow

כל החיים אנסה להמשיך לצמוח

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

I got my building blocks tumbling down

המגדלים שבניתי קורסים

Catch me, please

תפוס אותי, בבקשה

Gonna hit the ground

אני עומד להתרסק

I need, need you. I feel you, I'm gonna make you so proud

אני צריך אותך, מרגיש אותך, אני הולך לגרום לך לגאווה

Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this

כי אני תקוע בבוץ וממש, ממש מנסה לצאת מזה

Done giving up

סיימתי לוותר

Lord, give me a chance on it

ריבונו של עולם, תן לי הזדמנות

All my life I'll keep trying to grow

כל החיים אנסה להמשיך לצמוח

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

For those in broken tears, they'll be days of love

לאלה שבוכים בדמעות שבורות – יהיו ימים של אהבה

For those with no song or cheer they'll be days of fun

לאלה שאין להם שיר או שמחה – יהיו ימים של כיף

For those who are stuck in the dust

למי שתקוע עמוק בתוך האבק

And maybe got no one to trust

ואולי אין לו אפילו במי לבטוח

They'll be days

יהיו ימים

They'll be days

יהיו ימים

Of riding through the dark

של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

ויהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך