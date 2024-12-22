להקת Y-studs בקליפ חנוכה המסורתי 

קרדיטים:
עיבוד: נתן הלדמן
מילים: אהרן וולגל וג'וש שפירא
סולנים: ג'ורן ג'סין, סמי הנקין ויוסי דיאץ
לחן במקור: ג'קסון פייב
מילים:
With Antiochus in control, he spread new laws around
Put idols in our Temple, left a big mess on the ground
Maccabees said that’s enough, their faith wouldn’t be shook
The mighty few drove out the Greeks and then started to look
Oh Judah here’s your final chance (to light the Menorah)
Don’t want the Temple, to sit in the dark
For-eight-days all the lights will shine and glow (light it up baby)
But now that we have one little spark
Ba ba ba ba ba (all we want)
Ba ba ba ba ba (all we need)
Ba ba ba ba ba (all we want)
Ba ba ba ba ba (all we need)
Oh Judah here’s your final chance (to light the Menorah)
Don’t want the Temple to sit in the dark
For eight days all the lights will shine and glow (light it up baby)
But now that we have one little spark (we got it back)
----------------
We overcame the Greek attack
Bringing our traditions back
Light the menorah, I’ll be there
Fill the dark with holy light
Add one more for every night
Gather together, I’ll be there
I’ll be there
I’ll be there
8 nights of lighting
I’ll be there
----------------
Happy Chanukah-ah
Spin dreidels on the floor
We’re starting to light our chanukiyah
Got presents, I want more
(Ah, Ah, Ah) I'm gonna teach you (teach you teach you)
All about the Neis
Sit yourself down, have a treat
Got-lots-of oily foods to eat
1,2,3 donuts filled with jelly
Latkes with sour cream
Sing with me
Finally, ‘cause the Jews are free