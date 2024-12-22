להקת Y-studs בקליפ חנוכה המסורתי 

קרדיטים:

עיבוד: נתן הלדמן

מילים: אהרן וולגל וג'וש שפירא

סולנים: ג'ורן ג'סין, סמי הנקין ויוסי דיאץ

לחן במקור: ג'קסון פייב

מילים:

With Antiochus in control, he spread new laws around

Put idols in our Temple, left a big mess on the ground

Maccabees said that’s enough, their faith wouldn’t be shook

The mighty few drove out the Greeks and then started to look

Oh Judah here’s your final chance (to light the Menorah)

Don’t want the Temple, to sit in the dark

For-eight-days all the lights will shine and glow (light it up baby)

But now that we have one little spark

Ba ba ba ba ba (all we want)

Ba ba ba ba ba (all we need)

Ba ba ba ba ba (all we want)

Ba ba ba ba ba (all we need)

Oh Judah here’s your final chance (to light the Menorah)

Don’t want the Temple to sit in the dark

For eight days all the lights will shine and glow (light it up baby)

But now that we have one little spark (we got it back)

-------------­-­-­-

We overcame the Greek attack

Bringing our traditions back

Light the menorah, I’ll be there

Fill the dark with holy light

Add one more for every night

Gather together, I’ll be there

I’ll be there

I’ll be there

8 nights of lighting

I’ll be there

-------------­-­-­-

Happy Chanukah-ah

Spin dreidels on the floor

We’re starting to light our chanukiyah

Got presents, I want more

(Ah, Ah, Ah) I'm gonna teach you (teach you teach you)

All about the Neis

Sit yourself down, have a treat

Got-lots-of oily foods to eat

1,2,3 donuts filled with jelly

Latkes with sour cream

Sing with me

Finally, ‘cause the Jews are free