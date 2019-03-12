מהברזים הניצבים מעל הכיורים במטבח ועד אלו שבמקלחת, דבר אחד בטוח באביב הזה: מתכת שחורה בגימור מט, חוזרת, ובגדול.
והחלק הטוב ביותר במגמה הזו? בדיוק כמו שמלה שחורה קטנה - פריט החובה בארונה של כל אישה, שתמיד משמש אותנו נאמנה ואף פעם לא יוצא מהאופנה, הגימור הניטרלי, אך עם זאת מעניין, עובד בכל סגנון - מסורתי, מודרני וגם כזה המתנדנד בין לבין.
בונוס: פחות סימני ידיים עליהם. בקיצור, קנינו.
אז הנה, כמה דוגמאות שתוכלו בעזרתן לשטוף את העיניים עם הטרנד המיוחד הזה:
