Happy weekend!! Yes... we did it... we put a ladder in the kitchen! Due to the fact that we have high ceilings in our kitchen, we were able to bring the cabinet height up as well to create more storage. As the cabinets grew taller... I knew I needed an easy way to make it accessible... so, in came the ladder! It is easy to use and I store it on the wall as art. You may have heard me talk about functional art or decor in previous posts... well here is another example! This ladder has beautiful details with the wooden steps and an iron bar beneath each step. I am extremely happy with the way this ladder functions in our kitchen! . . Do you have any functional decor in your home? ... if so, please share! I like to discover new ideas for functional decor!