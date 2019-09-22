זו חיטה? זה חצב נפוח? ולמה הצמח הפלאפי הזה נמצא בכל תמונה של חשבון אינסטגרם בתחום הסטיילינג והעיצוב?
אם גם אתם כבר לא יכולים להתעלם מנוכחותו ההולכת וגוברת של הצמח הנוצתי הזה, אנחנו כאן כדי להרחיב קצת במה מדובר ואיך אתם יכולים לאמץ אותו בחיבוק רחב לבית שלכם.
ה-Pampas Grass נקרא בעברית עשב הפמפס, דשא ערבה או בשם הקליט "קורטדריה מכסיפה". הוא מגיע אלינו מיבשת אמריקה הדרומית ופופולרי במיוחד באזור ארגנטינה וצ'ילה.
הפמפס הוא עשב המתנשא לגובה של 2-3 מטרים, התפרחת שלו נפוחה ומזכירה נוצות ובעלת גוון ניטרלי, כך שהוא מסתדר נהדר עם כל סגנון עיצוב - הן מבחינת צבע והן מבחינת מראה. בנוסף, ככל שהוא יבש יותר, הוא יפה יותר. במילים אחרות, מדובר בצמח הנוי האולטימטיבי.
אז איך תכניסו את עשב הפמפס לבית? הנה כמה רעיונות מהרשת שירעננו לכם את החלל לקראת השנה החדשה:
