קרדיטים:
מילים: תהילים פרק ע"א פסוק ט"ז
לחן: לייבל אלטין
כתיבה ולחן ראפ - שמואל אבלאו
עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית - נתנאל קהניאל
מילים:
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
(The name is Samuel Abelow)
God made me pop off like champagne
Straight out the 90s like Cobain
Sweet like Coca-Coca my mane
Circle serving God, no lames
Fresh off the press like green juice
Been styling on them since my youth
The only things that done and changed is
I’m trying to make Hashem world famous
Like who is you?
I’m pullin up with my holy crew
From Mark Jean to Levi Paris
If you not about it, I could care less
When I’m with God, yeah man I’m fearless
Feel so fresh, just like spearment
This is not experiement
Do mitzvot, because I feel it
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך
אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך