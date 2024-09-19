קרדיטים:

מילים: תהילים פרק ע"א פסוק ט"ז

לחן: לייבל אלטין

כתיבה ולחן ראפ - שמואל אבלאו

עיבוד והפקה מוסיקלית - נתנאל קהניאל

מילים:

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

(The name is Samuel Abelow)

God made me pop off like champagne

Straight out the 90s like Cobain

Sweet like Coca-Coca my mane

Circle serving God, no lames

Fresh off the press like green juice

Been styling on them since my youth

The only things that done and changed is

I’m trying to make Hashem world famous

Like who is you?

I’m pullin up with my holy crew

From Mark Jean to Levi Paris

If you not about it, I could care less

When I’m with God, yeah man I’m fearless

Feel so fresh, just like spearment

This is not experiement

Do mitzvot, because I feel it

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך

אבוא בגבורות ה' אלוקים, אזכיר צדקתך לבדך