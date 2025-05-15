כיכר השבת

לוי רובין בסינגל חדש: "כשהחומות נופלות"

הזמר והיוצר הייחודי מארה"ב, לוי רובין בסינגל חדש שכתב והלחין - "When the walls fall", ההפקה המוזיקלית של FRAYMES, הלא הוא יואל קרייזלר (סינגלים וקליפים)

מילים ותרגום:

When the walls fall

כשהחומות נופלות

Down around you

סביבך מכל עבר

What will you hold onto

במה תחזיק, למה תיאחז

When you've got

כשאין לך דבר

nothing but the ground below

רק את האדמה שמתחתיך

who's gonna save you

מי יבוא להצילך

Don't go hanging your head now

אל תוריד את ראשך עכשיו

this is no time to bow down

זה לא הזמן להיכנע

What are you afraid of

ממה אתה פוחד

What are you made of

ממה אתה עשוי

Where's your soul

איפה הנשמה שלך

when you've never needed it more

כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר

isn't this what we're here for

האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן

when the walls fall

כשחומות נופלות

down around you

סביבך מכל עבר

what will you hold onto

במה תחזיק, למה תיאחז

when the lights go out

כשהאורות כבים

and the money is burned

והכסף נשרף

who's gonna save you

מי יבוא להצילך

Don't go hanging your head now

אל תוריד את ראשך עכשיו

this is no time to bow down

זה לא הזמן להיכנע

What are you afraid of

ממה אתה פוחד

What are you made of

ממה אתה עשוי

Where's your soul

איפה הנשמה שלך

when you've never needed it more

כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר

isn't this what we're here for

האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן

You look into your crystal ball

אתה מביט בכדור הבדולח שלך

thinking you've seen it all

חושב שכבר ראית הכול

well that's your fall

אבל זו תהיה נפילתך

What are you afraid of

ממה אתה פוחד

What are you made of

ממה אתה עשוי

Where's your soul

איפה הנשמה שלך

when you've never needed it more

כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר

isn't this what we're here for

האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן

