לוי רובין בסינגל חדש: "כשהחומות נופלות"

מילים ותרגום:
When the walls fall
כשהחומות נופלות
Down around you
סביבך מכל עבר
What will you hold onto
במה תחזיק, למה תיאחז
When you've got
כשאין לך דבר
nothing but the ground below
רק את האדמה שמתחתיך
who's gonna save you
מי יבוא להצילך
Don't go hanging your head now
אל תוריד את ראשך עכשיו
this is no time to bow down
זה לא הזמן להיכנע
What are you afraid of
ממה אתה פוחד
What are you made of
ממה אתה עשוי
Where's your soul
איפה הנשמה שלך
when you've never needed it more
כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר
isn't this what we're here for
האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן
when the walls fall
כשחומות נופלות
down around you
סביבך מכל עבר
what will you hold onto
במה תחזיק, למה תיאחז
when the lights go out
כשהאורות כבים
and the money is burned
והכסף נשרף
who's gonna save you
מי יבוא להצילך
Don't go hanging your head now
אל תוריד את ראשך עכשיו
this is no time to bow down
זה לא הזמן להיכנע
What are you afraid of
ממה אתה פוחד
What are you made of
ממה אתה עשוי
Where's your soul
איפה הנשמה שלך
when you've never needed it more
כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר
isn't this what we're here for
האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן
You look into your crystal ball
אתה מביט בכדור הבדולח שלך
thinking you've seen it all
חושב שכבר ראית הכול
well that's your fall
אבל זו תהיה נפילתך
What are you afraid of
ממה אתה פוחד
What are you made of
ממה אתה עשוי
Where's your soul
איפה הנשמה שלך
when you've never needed it more
כשמעולם לא נזקקת לה יותר
isn't this what we're here for
האם לא לשם כך אנחנו כאן
0 תגובות