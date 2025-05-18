גייב באומן בסינגל קליפ חדש: "אני לא צריך לעוף"

מילים ותרגום:

I can’t see You

אני לא יכול לראות אותך

Or the strings You pull

ולא את החוטים שאתה מושך

But I feel something tugging deep in my soul

אבל משהו מושך לי עמוק את הנשמה

Deep in my soul

כן, עמוק בתוך הנשמה

You show me love

אתה מראה לי אהבה

I feel so close to You

מרגיש פתאום כל כך קרוב אליך

Then in one violent moment

אבל ברגע חד ואכזר

You cut the rope, You let me go

אתה חותך את החבל, נותן לי ליפול

Now I’m stumbling in the dark

עכשיו אני כושל בתוך החושך

And I’m wondering where You are

ושואל את עצמי – איפה אתה?

They say You're everywhere

אומרים שאתה נמצא בכל מקום

So I guess that everywhere is a world apart

אז אולי "בכל מקום" זה בעצם רחוק כל כך

Yeah You’re, You’re too high

כן, אתה… אתה גבוה מדי

I’m not an angel, No I can’t fly

אני לא מלאך, אני לא יכול לעוף

So please come down, I need to see Your light

אז תבוא אליי, אני צריך לראות את האור שלך

Don’t you see me and hear me cry?

אתה לא רואה אותי? לא שומע איך אני בוכה?

Yeah You’re, You’re too high

כן, אתה גבוה מדי

I’m not an angel, no I can’t fly

אני לא מלאך, אני לא יכול לעוף

So please come down, So I could see Your light

אז בבקשה, תבוא, שאוכל לראות את האור שלך

I need You here, Through these darkest nights

אני צריך אותך איתי, בלילות החשוכים האלו

And when these waves come crashing in

וכשהגלים מתנפצים שוב עליי

And tear my breath away

וקורעים ממני את הנשימה

Even though it’s hard, I let them stay

גם כשקשה, אני נותן להם להישאר

It’ll be okay

אני יודע – זה יעבור, זה יהיה בסדר

I know Hashem is here

אני יודע שהשם איתי כאן

I know that He feels all my pain

שהוא מרגיש את כל הכאב שלי

His love is always with me

שהאהבה שלו תמיד איתי

Even if sometimes it’s hard to feel

גם כשקשה להרגיש אותה באמת

So if I’m stumbling in the dark

אז אם אני כושל שוב בתוך החשיכה

Even when I’m wondering where You are

גם כשאני לא מוצא אותך בשום מקום

The truth thunders in my heart

האמת רועמת בתוכי – חזק

Oh I know exactly where You are

אני יודע בדיוק איפה אתה

No I don’t need to fly for You to reach me from the sky

לא צריך לעוף, כדי שתגיע אליי מהשמים

You’re always with me and by my side

אתה תמיד איתי – ממש לידי

I know You’re here and I’ll be alright

אני יודע שאתה כאן – ואני אהיה בסדר

You hold my hand every day and night

אתה מחזיק לי את היד, ביום ובלילה

When it’s hard to see Him and the strings He pulls

כשקשה לראות אותו ואת מה שהוא מזיז

Hold on to all that is true and don’t let go

תחזיק חזק במה שנכון – ואל תשחרר

No you don’t need to fly for Him to reach you from the sky

לא, אתה לא צריך לעוף כדי שהוא יגיע אליך מהשמים

He's always with you and by your side

הוא תמיד איתך – ממש לצידך

He holds your hand through every day and night

הוא מחזיק בידך – בכל יום ובלילה

No you don’t need to fly

לא, אתה לא צריך לעוף