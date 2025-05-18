גייב באומן בסינגל קליפ חדש: "אני לא צריך לעוף"

מילים ותרגום:
I can’t see You
אני לא יכול לראות אותך
Or the strings You pull
ולא את החוטים שאתה מושך
But I feel something tugging deep in my soul
אבל משהו מושך לי עמוק את הנשמה
Deep in my soul
כן, עמוק בתוך הנשמה
You show me love
אתה מראה לי אהבה
I feel so close to You
מרגיש פתאום כל כך קרוב אליך
Then in one violent moment
אבל ברגע חד ואכזר
You cut the rope, You let me go
אתה חותך את החבל, נותן לי ליפול
Now I’m stumbling in the dark
עכשיו אני כושל בתוך החושך
And I’m wondering where You are
ושואל את עצמי – איפה אתה?
They say You're everywhere
אומרים שאתה נמצא בכל מקום
So I guess that everywhere is a world apart
אז אולי "בכל מקום" זה בעצם רחוק כל כך
Yeah You’re, You’re too high
כן, אתה… אתה גבוה מדי
I’m not an angel, No I can’t fly
אני לא מלאך, אני לא יכול לעוף
So please come down, I need to see Your light
אז תבוא אליי, אני צריך לראות את האור שלך
Don’t you see me and hear me cry?
אתה לא רואה אותי? לא שומע איך אני בוכה?
Yeah You’re, You’re too high
כן, אתה גבוה מדי
I’m not an angel, no I can’t fly
אני לא מלאך, אני לא יכול לעוף
So please come down, So I could see Your light
אז בבקשה, תבוא, שאוכל לראות את האור שלך
I need You here, Through these darkest nights
אני צריך אותך איתי, בלילות החשוכים האלו
And when these waves come crashing in
וכשהגלים מתנפצים שוב עליי
And tear my breath away
וקורעים ממני את הנשימה
Even though it’s hard, I let them stay
גם כשקשה, אני נותן להם להישאר
It’ll be okay
אני יודע – זה יעבור, זה יהיה בסדר
I know Hashem is here
אני יודע שהשם איתי כאן
I know that He feels all my pain
שהוא מרגיש את כל הכאב שלי
His love is always with me
שהאהבה שלו תמיד איתי
Even if sometimes it’s hard to feel
גם כשקשה להרגיש אותה באמת
So if I’m stumbling in the dark
אז אם אני כושל שוב בתוך החשיכה
Even when I’m wondering where You are
גם כשאני לא מוצא אותך בשום מקום
The truth thunders in my heart
האמת רועמת בתוכי – חזק
Oh I know exactly where You are
אני יודע בדיוק איפה אתה
No I don’t need to fly for You to reach me from the sky
לא צריך לעוף, כדי שתגיע אליי מהשמים
You’re always with me and by my side
אתה תמיד איתי – ממש לידי
I know You’re here and I’ll be alright
אני יודע שאתה כאן – ואני אהיה בסדר
You hold my hand every day and night
אתה מחזיק לי את היד, ביום ובלילה
When it’s hard to see Him and the strings He pulls
כשקשה לראות אותו ואת מה שהוא מזיז
Hold on to all that is true and don’t let go
תחזיק חזק במה שנכון – ואל תשחרר
No you don’t need to fly for Him to reach you from the sky
לא, אתה לא צריך לעוף כדי שהוא יגיע אליך מהשמים
He's always with you and by your side
הוא תמיד איתך – ממש לצידך
He holds your hand through every day and night
הוא מחזיק בידך – בכל יום ובלילה
No you don’t need to fly
לא, אתה לא צריך לעוף
