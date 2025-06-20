חילי וגשל ומנדי טוורסקי בסינגל מקפיץ: "עם כלביא"

קרדיטים:

מילים ולחן: חילי וגשל

הפקה מוזיקלית: יענקי כהן

מילים:

הן עם לבדד ישכון

ובגוים לא יתחשב

עם כלביא יקום וכארי יתנשא

תראו אותנו, קמים מכל מכה

עם של אמונה, של גבורה מתוקה

השמש שוב תזרח, גם אם יש ענן

כי עם ה’ ננצח, זה הזמן

קום קום קום, אל תשכח מי אתה

אתה בן מלך, יש בך נשמה טהורה

תנשום עמוק, השכינה לצידך

עם אמונה, ננצח כל מלחמה

עם ישראל, לא נופלים לעולם

גם אם כל העולם נגד, ה’ איתנו גם

לא מפחדים מטילים, לא שותקים מול שקר

אור של נצח בלב, והלב זה זוכר

רוצים לשבור אותנו? קשה להם להבין

שעם של נביאים לא נכנע לפחדים

היו לנו פרעה טיטוס, המן ונאצים

אבל תראו אותנו, עדיין פה, בועטים

אז תרים את העיניים, אח יקר שלי

אתה לא לבד, אתה יהודי

ועם כל הכאב, עם כל הקושי שצורב

אנחנו ננצח, הניצחון כתוב בלב

קום אחי כמו לביא, אין מה לפחד

האור בתוכנו, אף אחד לא יכבה

כשהעם הזה מתעורר, השמים זזים

וכשאנו שרים, העולמות רועדים

From deserts to kingdoms, from ashes to gold

Our story ain’t new, it’s ancient and bold

They tried to break us, but we still stand

With a prayer on our lips and a sword in our hand

It’s more than survival, it’s prophecy in play

We shine through the darkness, we lead the way

Chosen and strong, we’ve just begun

With God on our side, we already won

We rise like the lion in the morning light

With a roar from Zion, we’re ready to fight

Not only with sword, but with truth and song

Been exiled too long, now we’re coming home strong

So next time you doubt, just look where we’ve been

You’ll see scars, but we always win

We’re the echo of Sinai, the cry of the shofar

The people of forever, that’s what we are.

Babylon to Spain, through every decree

They tried to chain the spirit, our souls stayed free

Burned our books, thought we are done

You can’t kill a people, kissed by the One

Am Yisrael chai, say it loud and clear

Through every trial, we’re still here

We rise like the lion in the morning light

With a roar from Zion, we win every fight