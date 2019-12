View this post on Instagram

Reposting my video on the the Tumble dryer sponge trick for any new followers who haven't tried it yet. . Have you tried the Tumble dryer sponge trick? What did you think ?. . (Please follow all the instructions to make this Tumble dryer sponge. Using too much fabric softener can leave speckled stain spots...I take no responsibility for any stains that may occur) . . . #lenor #fabricsoftener #zoflora #lovetoclean #lovecleaning #instaclean #hinching #imahincher #lovezoflora #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #cleaningroutine #instagram #mumlife #hinchmystorage #mrshincharmy #cleaningproducts #hinch #hinched #hincharmy #hinchhaul #housewife #mum #family #mrshinch #mrshinchhome #home @mrshinchhome #mrshinchchangedmylife #mrshinchtheactivityjournal