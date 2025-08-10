הראפר הבינלאומי בקליפ חדש: "קח את הכתר"

מילים:
[בית: ניסים בלאק]
In my deepest thoughts my vision doesn't fade away
במחשבות העמוקות שלי, הראייה שלי לא מתפוגגת
Didn't forget yesterday when they would chant and chip away
לא שכחתי את אתמול, כשהם היו שרו ומפצחים
Because of me they had a lot to say
בגללי היה להם הרבה מה לומר
Did he fall off and if not he would just sit and wait
האם הוא נפל? ואם לא, הוא פשוט היה יושב ומחכה
But my resolve is great
אבל החלטתי עמידה חזקה
The other side tried to trip me up and I made mistakes
הצד השני ניסה להכשיל אותי ועשיתי טעויות
I bounced back cuz God is with me, we as thick as pace
חזרתי כי אלוקים איתי, אנחנו חזקים כמו קצב
If one move could flip the love to hate, so maybe the love is fake
אם מהלך אחד יכול להפוך את האהבה לשנאה, אז אולי האהבה היא מזויפת
Need to recoup my faith
צריך לשחזר את האמונה שלי
[קדם פזמון: ניסים בלאק]
Uh, I was naive to think that what we had would last
אה, הייתי תמים לחשוב שמה שהיה לנו ימשך
Even with a small crack, but I'm back
אפילו עם סדק קטן, אבל אני כאן
Devoted to the truest of my grasp
מסור לאמת של מה שבידי
I'm adding it all up, this is math
אני מחבר הכל, זה מתמטיקה
[פזמון: אהרן הולדר]
I'm on my way and no one can bring me down
אני בדרך שלי ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי
The pain [?]
הכאב [?]
Reach out to take the crown to a brighter day
נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר ליום יותר מואר
Can't stop what I'm feeling (stop what I'm feeling)
לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש (לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש)
Stayin' true to believing (believing)
נשאר נאמן לאמונה (לאמונה)
Yes, god got me feeling (god got me feeling)
כן, אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש (אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש)
That I'm here for a reason (a reason)
שאני כאן מסיבה (מסיבה)
[בית שני: ניסים בלאק]
It's hard to know what the difference is
קשה לדעת מה ההבדל
When we're burring up the differences, I've witnessed it
כשאנחנו סוללים את ההבדלים, ראיתי את זה
Cuz I've been guilty there, I made that miss
כי הייתי אשם שם, עשיתי את הטעות
They compare me to the one that came before me
הם משווים אותי לזה שהיה לפניי
So I wasn't judged for me, it's like they never heard my story
אז לא שפטו אותי על עצמי, זה כאילו הם מעולם לא שמעו את הסיפור שלי
My glory
ההדר שלי
They all started calling me the sequel
כולם התחילו לקרוא לי המשך
Like I'm changing my לבוש, is he still wearing the Kippah?
כמו שאני משנה את הלבוש שלי, האם הוא עדיין לובש כיפה?
Some got exited, it was evil
חלק התלהבו, זה היה רע
Cuz more evil than our inclination as good people
כי יותר רע מהנטייה שלנו כאנשים טובים
[בית: ניסים בלאק]
Thank Hashem I have רבינו!
תודה לה' שיש לי את רבינו!
I can't ascend without the The pain so really I should thank you
אני לא יכול לעלות בלי הכאב אז בעצם אני צריך להודות לך
I'm really giving it my all, I'm just before my breakthrough
אני באמת נותן את הכל, אני רק לפני הפריצת דרך שלי
Always keep the One involved, I'm like his number two
תמיד שומר את ה' מעורב, אני כמו מספר שתיים שלו
Yeah, I'm so from this ערב רב Illuminati dropping cuz we here
האילומיניטי ייפלו כי אנחנו כאן, ערב רב, כן, אני כל כך מזה
I will not fear, God's got me
אני לא אפחד, אלוקים איתי
Came to rearrange and shut it down, upset the party
הגעתי לשנות ולסגור את הכל, להפריע למסיבה
And serve God proudly
ולשרת את השם בגאווה
[פזמון: אהרן הולדר]
Cuz I'm on my way (my way)
כי אני בדרך שלי (בדרך שלי)
And no one can bring me down (bring me down)
ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי (להוריד אותי)
The pain \[?]
הכאב \[?]
Reach out to take the crown
נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר
Cuz I'm on my way (my way)
כי אני בדרך שלי (בדרך שלי)
And no one can bring me down (bring me down)
ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי (להוריד אותי)
The pain \[?]
הכאב \[?]
Reach out to take the crown to a brighter day (brighter day)
נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר ליום יותר מואר (יום יותר מואר)
Can't stop what I'm feeling (stop what I'm feeling)
לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש (לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש)
Stayin' true to believing (believing)
נשאר נאמן לאמונה (לאמונה)
Yes, god got me feeling (god got me feeling)
כן, אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש (אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש)
That I'm here for a reason (a reason)
שאני כאן מסיבה (מסיבה)
