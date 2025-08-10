הראפר הבינלאומי בקליפ חדש: "קח את הכתר"

מילים:

[בית: ניסים בלאק]

In my deepest thoughts my vision doesn't fade away

במחשבות העמוקות שלי, הראייה שלי לא מתפוגגת

Didn't forget yesterday when they would chant and chip away

לא שכחתי את אתמול, כשהם היו שרו ומפצחים

Because of me they had a lot to say

בגללי היה להם הרבה מה לומר

Did he fall off and if not he would just sit and wait

האם הוא נפל? ואם לא, הוא פשוט היה יושב ומחכה

But my resolve is great

אבל החלטתי עמידה חזקה

The other side tried to trip me up and I made mistakes

הצד השני ניסה להכשיל אותי ועשיתי טעויות

I bounced back cuz God is with me, we as thick as pace

חזרתי כי אלוקים איתי, אנחנו חזקים כמו קצב

If one move could flip the love to hate, so maybe the love is fake

אם מהלך אחד יכול להפוך את האהבה לשנאה, אז אולי האהבה היא מזויפת

Need to recoup my faith

צריך לשחזר את האמונה שלי

[קדם פזמון: ניסים בלאק]

Uh, I was naive to think that what we had would last

אה, הייתי תמים לחשוב שמה שהיה לנו ימשך

Even with a small crack, but I'm back

אפילו עם סדק קטן, אבל אני כאן

Devoted to the truest of my grasp

מסור לאמת של מה שבידי

I'm adding it all up, this is math

אני מחבר הכל, זה מתמטיקה

[פזמון: אהרן הולדר]

I'm on my way and no one can bring me down

אני בדרך שלי ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי

The pain [?]

הכאב [?]

Reach out to take the crown to a brighter day

נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר ליום יותר מואר

Can't stop what I'm feeling (stop what I'm feeling)

לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש (לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש)

Stayin' true to believing (believing)

נשאר נאמן לאמונה (לאמונה)

Yes, god got me feeling (god got me feeling)

כן, אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש (אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש)

That I'm here for a reason (a reason)

שאני כאן מסיבה (מסיבה)

[בית שני: ניסים בלאק]

It's hard to know what the difference is

קשה לדעת מה ההבדל

When we're burring up the differences, I've witnessed it

כשאנחנו סוללים את ההבדלים, ראיתי את זה

Cuz I've been guilty there, I made that miss

כי הייתי אשם שם, עשיתי את הטעות

They compare me to the one that came before me

הם משווים אותי לזה שהיה לפניי

So I wasn't judged for me, it's like they never heard my story

אז לא שפטו אותי על עצמי, זה כאילו הם מעולם לא שמעו את הסיפור שלי

My glory

ההדר שלי

They all started calling me the sequel

כולם התחילו לקרוא לי המשך

Like I'm changing my לבוש, is he still wearing the Kippah?

כמו שאני משנה את הלבוש שלי, האם הוא עדיין לובש כיפה?

Some got exited, it was evil

חלק התלהבו, זה היה רע

Cuz more evil than our inclination as good people

כי יותר רע מהנטייה שלנו כאנשים טובים

[בית: ניסים בלאק]

Thank Hashem I have רבינו!

תודה לה' שיש לי את רבינו!

I can't ascend without the The pain so really I should thank you

אני לא יכול לעלות בלי הכאב אז בעצם אני צריך להודות לך

I'm really giving it my all, I'm just before my breakthrough

אני באמת נותן את הכל, אני רק לפני הפריצת דרך שלי

Always keep the One involved, I'm like his number two

תמיד שומר את ה' מעורב, אני כמו מספר שתיים שלו

Yeah, I'm so from this ערב רב Illuminati dropping cuz we here

האילומיניטי ייפלו כי אנחנו כאן, ערב רב, כן, אני כל כך מזה

I will not fear, God's got me

אני לא אפחד, אלוקים איתי

Came to rearrange and shut it down, upset the party

הגעתי לשנות ולסגור את הכל, להפריע למסיבה

And serve God proudly

ולשרת את השם בגאווה

[פזמון: אהרן הולדר]

Cuz I'm on my way (my way)

כי אני בדרך שלי (בדרך שלי)

And no one can bring me down (bring me down)

ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי (להוריד אותי)

The pain \[?]

הכאב \[?]

Reach out to take the crown

נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר

Cuz I'm on my way (my way)

כי אני בדרך שלי (בדרך שלי)

And no one can bring me down (bring me down)

ושום דבר לא יכול להוריד אותי (להוריד אותי)

The pain \[?]

הכאב \[?]

Reach out to take the crown to a brighter day (brighter day)

נוגע כדי לקחת את הכתר ליום יותר מואר (יום יותר מואר)

Can't stop what I'm feeling (stop what I'm feeling)

לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש (לא יכול לעצור את מה שאני מרגיש)

Stayin' true to believing (believing)

נשאר נאמן לאמונה (לאמונה)

Yes, god got me feeling (god got me feeling)

כן, אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש (אלוקים נתן לי להרגיש)

That I'm here for a reason (a reason)

שאני כאן מסיבה (מסיבה)