מקהלת הילדים החדשה שתכבוש את השוק? צפו

we're almost home we're almost home

אנחנו כמעט בבית, אנחנו כמעט בבית

after all these years it's finally time

אחרי כל השנים האלה, סוף־סוף הגיע הזמן

we're almost home we're almost home

אנחנו כמעט בבית, אנחנו כמעט בבית

we're racing to the finish line

אנחנו דוהרים אל קו הסיום

we're almost home we're almost home

אנחנו כמעט בבית, אנחנו כמעט בבית

after all these years it's finally time

אחרי כל השנים האלה, סוף־סוף הגיע הזמן

we're racing to the finish line

אנחנו דוהרים אל קו הסיום

finish line

קו הסיום