מקהלת הילדים החדשה שתכבוש את השוק? צפו

מילים ותרגום:
we're almost home we're almost home
אנחנו כמעט בבית, אנחנו כמעט בבית
after all these years it's finally time
אחרי כל השנים האלה, סוף־סוף הגיע הזמן
we're almost home we're almost home
אנחנו כמעט בבית, אנחנו כמעט בבית
we're racing to the finish line
אנחנו דוהרים אל קו הסיום
