מתמודד 'הקול החדש' בקליפ חדש: "ימים של אהבה"

מילים ותרגום:

They who sow in broken tears

הזורעים בדמעות שבורות

המפיק המוזיקלי יוצא מהתקופה הקשה בחייו באלבום מקורי וייחודי יאיר טוקר | 21:32

Shall reap with a song and cheer

יקצרו בשיר ובשמחה

It'll be hard in the dust

זה יהיה קשה בתוך האבק

But I will get up in some time

אבל אני אקום בסופו של דבר

I know

אני יודע

I may scream and shout out loud

אולי אצרח ואצעק בקול

Done with this I'm getting out

נמאס לי מזה אני יוצא

So maybe, maybe I'm crazy

אז אולי, אולי אני משוגע

I'm gonna figure it out

אבל אני אמצא את הדרך

Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this

כי אני תקוע בבוץ ובאמת, באמת מנסה לצאת מזה

Done giving up

מסיים לוותר

Lord, give me a chance on it

ה׳ תן לי עוד הזדמנות

All my life I'll keep trying to grow

כל חיי אמשיך לנסות לצמוח

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

I got my building blocks tumbling down

האבנים שבניתי קורסות ונופלות

Catch me, please

תתפוס אותי בבקשה

Gonna hit the ground

אני עומד להתרסק

I need, need you. I feel you, I'm gonna make you so proud

אני צריך, צריך אותך. אני מרגיש אותך, אני הולך לגרום לך להיות כל כך גאה

Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this

כי אני תקוע בבוץ ובאמת, באמת מנסה לצאת מזה

Done giving up

מסיים לוותר

Lord, give me a chance on it

ה׳ תן לי עוד הזדמנות

All my life I'll keep trying to grow

כל חיי אמשיך לנסות לצמוח

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

For those in broken tears, they'll be days of love

למי שבדמעות שבורות – יהיו ימים של אהבה

For those with no song or cheer they'll be days of fun

למי שאין לו שיר או שמחה – יהיו ימים של כיף

For those who are stuck in the dust

למי שתקוע בתוך האבק

And maybe got no one to trust

ואולי אין לו במי לבטוח

They'll be days

יהיו ימים

They'll be days

יהיו ימים

Of riding through the dark

של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך

They'll be days of love

יהיו ימים של אהבה

They'll be days of fun

יהיו ימים של כיף

They'll be days of riding through the dark

יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך