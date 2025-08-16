מתמודד 'הקול החדש' בקליפ חדש: "ימים של אהבה"

מילים ותרגום:
They who sow in broken tears
הזורעים בדמעות שבורות
Shall reap with a song and cheer
יקצרו בשיר ובשמחה
It'll be hard in the dust
זה יהיה קשה בתוך האבק
But I will get up in some time
אבל אני אקום בסופו של דבר
I know
אני יודע
I may scream and shout out loud
אולי אצרח ואצעק בקול
Done with this I'm getting out
נמאס לי מזה אני יוצא
So maybe, maybe I'm crazy
אז אולי, אולי אני משוגע
I'm gonna figure it out
אבל אני אמצא את הדרך
Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this
כי אני תקוע בבוץ ובאמת, באמת מנסה לצאת מזה
Done giving up
מסיים לוותר
Lord, give me a chance on it
ה׳ תן לי עוד הזדמנות
All my life I'll keep trying to grow
כל חיי אמשיך לנסות לצמוח
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
I got my building blocks tumbling down
האבנים שבניתי קורסות ונופלות
Catch me, please
תתפוס אותי בבקשה
Gonna hit the ground
אני עומד להתרסק
I need, need you. I feel you, I'm gonna make you so proud
אני צריך, צריך אותך. אני מרגיש אותך, אני הולך לגרום לך להיות כל כך גאה
Cause I'm stuck in the mud and I'm really, really trying to get out of this
כי אני תקוע בבוץ ובאמת, באמת מנסה לצאת מזה
Done giving up
מסיים לוותר
Lord, give me a chance on it
ה׳ תן לי עוד הזדמנות
All my life I'll keep trying to grow
כל חיי אמשיך לנסות לצמוח
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
For those in broken tears, they'll be days of love
למי שבדמעות שבורות – יהיו ימים של אהבה
For those with no song or cheer they'll be days of fun
למי שאין לו שיר או שמחה – יהיו ימים של כיף
For those who are stuck in the dust
למי שתקוע בתוך האבק
And maybe got no one to trust
ואולי אין לו במי לבטוח
They'll be days
יהיו ימים
They'll be days
יהיו ימים
Of riding through the dark
של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
They'll be days of love
יהיו ימים של אהבה
They'll be days of fun
יהיו ימים של כיף
They'll be days of riding through the dark
יהיו ימים של רכיבה בתוך החושך
