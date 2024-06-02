מילים:
Cut Away, Cut Away
Snip snip slipping away
Begging me to let go
To let go of you
Stray, Don’t Stray
Seems like it was yesterday
Maybe I can get away (on holiday)
And still be close to you
Cut Away, Cut Away
Another chance to start again
Again and again, and then again
I Pray to Stay
Don’t fall, don’t stall
Up against the wall
My legs give way
And you hold me near
Chorus:
Don’t wanna let go x8
Rap:
Je me libère des portes impures
Percevoir le sens profond comme seconde nature
Après toi, je cours de mon plein gré
De niveaux en niveaux, de l’abstrait au concret
Mon âme est attirée comme un aimant
Je ferai partie des justes, j’en ai fait le serment
C’est sérieux, le libre arbitre et le bon choix
La volonté suscite l’amour, ça s’entend dans ma voix
Foi ne connaissant aucune limite
J’ai l’art de dire merci, j’ai l’art prolifique
Je dessine ma fresque en face à face
Méditations transcendantes, pulvérise ma carapace
Faut que ça passe, je lâcherai pas l’affaire
Réécoute frère, tout le meilleur reste à faire
Le don de soi, la danse, la joie
Je sors de chez mon maître, me revoilà…
Attire-moi, après toi je cours…
Attire-moi… Attire-moi…
Bridge:
’Cause I’ve been thinking about it
And I think I got it
Gotta sing this song
On and on
‘Cause it’s been so long
Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it
And I think I got it
I gotta sing this song
On and on on on
Chorus:
Don’t wanna let go x4
Après toi, je cours…
Don’t wanna let go x4
Go, go, go, now!