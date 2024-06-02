מילים:

Cut Away, Cut Away

Snip snip slipping away

Begging me to let go

To let go of you

Stray, Don’t Stray

Seems like it was yesterday

Maybe I can get away (on holiday)

And still be close to you

Cut Away, Cut Away

Another chance to start again

Again and again, and then again

I Pray to Stay

Don’t fall, don’t stall

Up against the wall

My legs give way

And you hold me near

Chorus:

Don’t wanna let go x8

Rap:

Je me libère des portes impures

Percevoir le sens profond comme seconde nature

Après toi, je cours de mon plein gré

De niveaux en niveaux, de l’abstrait au concret

Mon âme est attirée comme un aimant

Je ferai partie des justes, j’en ai fait le serment

C’est sérieux, le libre arbitre et le bon choix

La volonté suscite l’amour, ça s’entend dans ma voix

Foi ne connaissant aucune limite

J’ai l’art de dire merci, j’ai l’art prolifique

Je dessine ma fresque en face à face

Méditations transcendantes, pulvérise ma carapace

Faut que ça passe, je lâcherai pas l’affaire

Réécoute frère, tout le meilleur reste à faire

Le don de soi, la danse, la joie

Je sors de chez mon maître, me revoilà…

Attire-moi, après toi je cours…

Attire-moi… Attire-moi…

Bridge:

’Cause I’ve been thinking about it

And I think I got it

Gotta sing this song

On and on

‘Cause it’s been so long

Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it

And I think I got it

I gotta sing this song

On and on on on

Chorus:

Don’t wanna let go x4

Après toi, je cours…

Don’t wanna let go x4

Go, go, go, now!