קרדיטים:
מילים ולחן: רובי ניו
עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: בנצי מרקוס
מילים:
My dearest child, I am Your G-D
And I’ve something to share
About those times, when you may think
That I’m not really there
There’s a little spark planted deep
in the soul of every Jew
the purest oil of hope and faith
That will always see you through
If the world is dark, your feeling crushed
Your leader is your guide
to light that fire of sacred oil
above the darkness, you will rise
Chorus
V’atah Tetzaveh
And you are always there
When we cried and we were crushed
You showed us how to trust
How to find the faith inside of me
Allowing me to see
That even when He’s hiding
Hashem cares and He is guiding
all along
Oh Hashem, I am Your child
And I’ve something to share
We've come this far, yet still we are
in an exile, we can’t bear
We've never felt so alone
as we defend our home
We look to you, ignite the spark
we cry from the depths of our soul
the world is dark, we’re feeling crushed
We’re turning to your guide
to light that fire of sacred oil
above the darkness, we will rise
CHORUS
V’atah Tetzaveh
And you are always there
When we cried and we were crushed
You taught us how to trust
How to find the faith inside of me
Allowing me to see
That even when He’s hiding
Hashem cares and He is guiding
all along
He’s guiding me all along
Bridge
Your the shepherd of our faith
you guide us night and day
Through you, we connect
it’s you who protects
no, we’ll never go astray
‘cause I know that every part of me
matters so essentially
you show me my core,
how I can do more
to make Moshiach a reality
V’atah Tetzaveh
And you are always there
When we cried and we were crushed
You showed us how to trust
How to find the faith inside of me
Allowing me to see
That even when He’s hiding
Hashem cares and He is guiding
all along