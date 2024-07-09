קרדיטים:

מילים ולחן: רובי ניו

עיבוד והפקה מוזיקלית: בנצי מרקוס

מילים:

My dearest child, I am Your G-D

And I’ve something to share

About those times, when you may think

That I’m not really there

There’s a little spark planted deep

in the soul of every Jew

the purest oil of hope and faith

That will always see you through

If the world is dark, your feeling crushed

Your leader is your guide

to light that fire of sacred oil

above the darkness, you will rise

Chorus

V’atah Tetzaveh

And you are always there

When we cried and we were crushed

You showed us how to trust

How to find the faith inside of me

Allowing me to see

That even when He’s hiding

Hashem cares and He is guiding

all along

Oh Hashem, I am Your child

And I’ve something to share

We've come this far, yet still we are

in an exile, we can’t bear

We've never felt so alone

as we defend our home

We look to you, ignite the spark

we cry from the depths of our soul

the world is dark, we’re feeling crushed

We’re turning to your guide

to light that fire of sacred oil

above the darkness, we will rise

CHORUS

V’atah Tetzaveh

And you are always there

When we cried and we were crushed

You taught us how to trust

How to find the faith inside of me

Allowing me to see

That even when He’s hiding

Hashem cares and He is guiding

all along

He’s guiding me all along

Bridge

Your the shepherd of our faith

you guide us night and day

Through you, we connect

it’s you who protects

no, we’ll never go astray

‘cause I know that every part of me

matters so essentially

you show me my core,

how I can do more

to make Moshiach a reality

V’atah Tetzaveh

And you are always there

When we cried and we were crushed

You showed us how to trust

How to find the faith inside of me

Allowing me to see

That even when He’s hiding

Hashem cares and He is guiding

all along