הזמר שלומי גרטנר מלונדון בסינגל חדש - "Are we there yet".

גרטנר: "אם פעם יצאתם לטיול/מסע עם המשפחה שלכם, בדרך כלל, לפני שאפילו הגעתם לסוף השכונה, אחד מילדיכם ישאל "האם כבר הגענו?". זה הרעיון שעמד מאחורי שיר זה. שאנו, ילדיו של הקב"ה, שואלים במהלך המסע הארוך אל הגאולה "האם כבר הגענו?".

קרדיטים:

לחן והפקה: איצי וואלדנר

עיבוד מוזיקלי: רביד קשתי

מילים: מירי ישראלי ואיצי וואלדנר

מילים:

Journeys everywhere

Wandering for two thousand years

Are we ever gonna settle down

Over land and sea

Traveling through our history

Waiting till we reach our final ground

Are we there yet, Abba

The journey’s been to long

The deserts countries we’ve been to

Please rebuild our home

Homebound on the way

We've been waiting for this day

Grab your Fellow & Will Say

OOh waaay ooh

Homebound on the way

We've been Waiting for this day

Grab your fellow and will say

OOh way ooh

Dance to the beat

Away we go

Dance to the beat

We're Going home

Dance to the beat

Away we go

Dance to the beat today

Always on the move

Sometimes we get so confused

Wondering if we're

really still on track

That's when we decide

We've got a birthright and a guide

A promise that Hashem

will bring us back

Are we there yet, Abba

The journey’s been to long

The deserts countries we’ve been to

Please rebuild our home

Homebound on the way

We've been waiting for this day

Grab your Fellow & Will Say

OOh waaay ooh

Homebound on the way

We've been Waiting for this day

Grab your fellow and will say

OOh way ooh

Dance to the beat

Away we go

Dance to the beat

We're Going home

Dance to the beat

Away we go

Dance to the beat today

ABBA

It’s been a long Journey

We’ve been homebound

for so many years

Are we there yet

Please ABBA

raebuild your home