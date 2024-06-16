הזמר שלומי גרטנר מלונדון בסינגל חדש - "Are we there yet".
גרטנר: "אם פעם יצאתם לטיול/מסע עם המשפחה שלכם, בדרך כלל, לפני שאפילו הגעתם לסוף השכונה, אחד מילדיכם ישאל "האם כבר הגענו?". זה הרעיון שעמד מאחורי שיר זה. שאנו, ילדיו של הקב"ה, שואלים במהלך המסע הארוך אל הגאולה "האם כבר הגענו?".
קרדיטים:
לחן והפקה: איצי וואלדנר
עיבוד מוזיקלי: רביד קשתי
מילים: מירי ישראלי ואיצי וואלדנר
מילים:
Journeys everywhere
Wandering for two thousand years
Are we ever gonna settle down
Over land and sea
Traveling through our history
Waiting till we reach our final ground
Are we there yet, Abba
The journey’s been to long
The deserts countries we’ve been to
Please rebuild our home
Homebound on the way
We've been waiting for this day
Grab your Fellow & Will Say
OOh waaay ooh
Homebound on the way
We've been Waiting for this day
Grab your fellow and will say
OOh way ooh
Dance to the beat
Away we go
Dance to the beat
We're Going home
Dance to the beat
Away we go
Dance to the beat today
Always on the move
Sometimes we get so confused
Wondering if we're
really still on track
That's when we decide
We've got a birthright and a guide
A promise that Hashem
will bring us back
Are we there yet, Abba
The journey’s been to long
The deserts countries we’ve been to
Please rebuild our home
Homebound on the way
We've been waiting for this day
Grab your Fellow & Will Say
OOh waaay ooh
Homebound on the way
We've been Waiting for this day
Grab your fellow and will say
OOh way ooh
Dance to the beat
Away we go
Dance to the beat
We're Going home
Dance to the beat
Away we go
Dance to the beat today
ABBA
It’s been a long Journey
We’ve been homebound
for so many years
Are we there yet
Please ABBA
raebuild your home